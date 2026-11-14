🚨 Boil water notice lifted for parts of Andrews

The City of Andrews has officially lifted the boil water notice that was in place for customers in portions of the southwest and southeast areas of town.

After completing water line repairs and water quality testing, the city confirmed that the water is now safe.

If you live in the areas that were under the notice, you can go back to normal water use — boiling your tap water is no longer required.

Published Nov. 13, 2026.