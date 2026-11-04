🚌 Joint Base Andrews Transportation Jobs With Multiple High-Pay Roles

Joint Base Andrews has a few niche transportation roles open right now, mostly tied to high-level Air Force missions. If you’ve got aviation experience and a clearance (or can get one), these are worth a look.

Employer: Amentum

Amentum Location: Andrews AFB, MD

Type: Full-time

Pay: $82.00/hour

Fly HH-60W helicopters on maintenance and test flights, check aircraft airworthiness, and serve as an Instructor Flight Engineer. You’ll need a Top Secret clearance, FAA Second Class medical, and 1,000+ flight hours (with specific UH/HH-60 time) plus graduation from the USAF HH-60W Special Mission Aviator (FE) course.

Employer: Amentum

Amentum Location: Andrews AFB, MD

Type: Full-time

Pay: $45.86/hour

Run day-to-day aircraft planning and scheduling that supports HQ USAF missions and executive airlift for senior leaders and foreign dignitaries. This role manages maintenance schedules, documentation, and flying hour programs; you’ll need strong MIS and MS Office skills and be able to obtain a Secret clearance. Amentum lists a full benefits package including health, PTO, 401(k) match, and more.

If one of these fits your background, apply soon and make sure your flight hours, clearances, and tech skills are clearly listed on your resume.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.