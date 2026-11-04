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💻 Joint Base Andrews IT Roles with Multiple High-Clearance Openings
Joint Base Andrews is busy right now with cleared IT work, especially around networks, security, and data centers. If you have DoD experience and active clearance, this is a strong moment to look around.
Information System Security Officer (ISSO) II (TS/SCI Eligible)
- Employer: RedTrace Technologies
- Location: Andrews AFB, MD
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $128,000 – $143,000 (anticipated range)
- Clearance: Top Secret with SCI eligibility (U.S. citizenship required)
- Certs: DoD 8570 IAM Level II (e.g., CAP, CASP+, CISSP, etc.)
Day-to-day security lead for DoD Special Access Programs, handling RMF packages, audits, incident handling, and system hardening. Good fit if you’ve done ISSO/System Admin work in SAP/SCI environments and want strong pay plus bonuses, 401(k), and generous PTO.
Senior Network Engineer
- Employer: Zachary Piper Solutions
- Location: Joint Base Andrews, MD
- Type: Full-time
- Clearance: Active DoD Secret
- Certs: DoD 8140 IAT II/III (CCNA or CCNP + Security+ CE)
Tier-3 style role owning high-availability Cisco Catalyst/Nexus networks, F5, TACLANE/HAIPE, and DISA STIG compliance across classified and unclassified environments. Ideal if you have 7+ years in mission-critical networks and want to work closely with 26 NOS and DISA on big, visible Air Force infrastructure.
Data Center Engineer
- Employer: TIME Systems
- Location: Joint Base Andrews, MD
- Type: Full-time
- Clearance: Secret
- Certs: CompTIA Security+ (IAT II) or Data Center Management cert
Senior role leading design and support of a mission-critical data center (power, UPS, HVAC, cabling, layout, security). Great if you have 10+ years in civil/data center design and want strong benefits (including a 100% company-paid health plan option) and a veteran-friendly employer.
Secret Data Center Engineer
- Employer: Insight Global
- Location: Joint Base Andrews, MD
- Type: Contract
- Pay: $70–$80/hour
- Clearance: Active Secret
- Certs: DoD 8140-compliant (Security+, Network+, or CCNA)
Contract lead for planning and building a Consolidated Communication Center, covering data center architecture, migration, capacity, and compliance for NIPRNet/SIPRNet. Good match if you like high-impact Air Force projects and want strong hourly pay plus benefits starting day 31.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—many defense contractors will consider strong nearby experience.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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