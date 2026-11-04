💻 Joint Base Andrews IT Roles with Multiple High-Clearance Openings

Joint Base Andrews is busy right now with cleared IT work, especially around networks, security, and data centers. If you have DoD experience and active clearance, this is a strong moment to look around.

Employer: RedTrace Technologies

RedTrace Technologies Location: Andrews AFB, MD

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $128,000 – $143,000 (anticipated range)

Clearance: Top Secret with SCI eligibility (U.S. citizenship required)

Certs: DoD 8570 IAM Level II (e.g., CAP, CASP+, CISSP, etc.)

Day-to-day security lead for DoD Special Access Programs, handling RMF packages, audits, incident handling, and system hardening. Good fit if you’ve done ISSO/System Admin work in SAP/SCI environments and want strong pay plus bonuses, 401(k), and generous PTO.

Employer: Zachary Piper Solutions

Zachary Piper Solutions Location: Joint Base Andrews, MD

Type: Full-time

Full-time Clearance: Active DoD Secret

Certs: DoD 8140 IAT II/III (CCNA or CCNP + Security+ CE)

Tier-3 style role owning high-availability Cisco Catalyst/Nexus networks, F5, TACLANE/HAIPE, and DISA STIG compliance across classified and unclassified environments. Ideal if you have 7+ years in mission-critical networks and want to work closely with 26 NOS and DISA on big, visible Air Force infrastructure.

Employer: TIME Systems

Location: Joint Base Andrews, MD

Type: Full-time

Full-time Clearance: Secret

Certs: CompTIA Security+ (IAT II) or Data Center Management cert

Senior role leading design and support of a mission-critical data center (power, UPS, HVAC, cabling, layout, security). Great if you have 10+ years in civil/data center design and want strong benefits (including a 100% company-paid health plan option) and a veteran-friendly employer.

Employer: Insight Global

Insight Global Location: Joint Base Andrews, MD

Type: Contract

Contract Pay: $70–$80/hour

Clearance: Active Secret

Certs: DoD 8140-compliant (Security+, Network+, or CCNA)

Contract lead for planning and building a Consolidated Communication Center, covering data center architecture, migration, capacity, and compliance for NIPRNet/SIPRNet. Good match if you like high-impact Air Force projects and want strong hourly pay plus benefits starting day 31.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—many defense contractors will consider strong nearby experience.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.