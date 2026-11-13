“The enterprise which Samuel Morrill started in a single kettle, producing a few pounds daily, was a pioneer in the manufacturing of printing ink in New England and became one of the first of the large ink makers in the country.”

The country seemed to know the name of Sam Morrill, but does Andover remember and do we even begin to contemplate how important ink is to our lives? From books, to pens, to printer cartridges, to drawings, life would be pretty dull and communication would be severely limited.

Ink wasn’t invented in Andover. That credit goes to the Sumerians and Egyptians in 3000 B.C. In 2700 B.C. the Chinese developed Indian ink, mixing soot from pine smoke and lamp oil with “gelatin of donkey skin and musk.”

In A.D. 400 a stable form of ink was developed, with iron-salts, nutgalls and gum. Steel pens came along in the 1780s.

But the prize for making the first commercially viable printing ink in New England goes to Samuel Morrill. Sam was a newspaper printer and one of the Andover Press proprietors who, in 1840, cooked up a new ink in his Andover kitchen.

Sam lived on the corner of Abbot and School Streets. His formula began with lamp black, made from burning oil collected “after days of painstaking effort.” This lamp black was then boiled with linseed oil (coming from the flax plant) in a vegetable kettle and poured into kegs and pails. Daily production was just a few pounds.

Sam created a large customer base “as inks from abroad grew less and less satisfactory.”

Sam, with his son, George H., soon established a modest factory in an old book shop, and was the chief producer of ink for the print shop of the Andover Theological Seminary. The Morrills made their operation official in 1845 and founded the George H. Morrill Company, going on to becoming a major supplier to the newspaper industry.

In 1853, Morrill obtained the first patent on his ink-making process.

Meanwhile, another Andover man, William C. Donald, had started his own printing ink company in 1852 on Holt Road. In 1853, due to an increased volume of business, he joined with the Morrills to form the Morrill, Donald and Company Ink Manufacturing Company. Their business was then located on Pearson Street at the old machine shop of the Andover & Wilmington Railroad, site of the former Andover Playhouse.

While a major fire – a real hazard in ink manufacturing – destroyed this building, the group rebounded at 20 North Main Street near the current safety center.

[Fire hazards came from the combination of mixing up burnt rosin, turpentine, pitch, and petroleum oils. By 1864 carbon black was made by burning natural gas rather than rosin, although lampblack made from the rosin can still be added. Over time, the process of making ink has changed little, although the chemicals added are not common names.]

That partnership was not to last. Donald dissolved the company in 1856 and the Morrills moved to Norwood where water power was easily available. The Morrill Ink Works was so successful by 1913 it became the largest printing ink works in the world, supplying both newspapers and publishing companies.

Donald established his own ink business north of his home in Frye Village, the W.C. Donald Ink Factory, a business lasting in the family from 1856 to 1919.

With yet another fire in 1866, the Donald ink factory was destroyed but was quickly rebuilt that same year. New fireproof precautions were put in place and Donald advertised “having perfected his machinery, he is now prepared to supply all orders.”

In 1892, William C. retired, turning his business over to his son, Walter S., who renamed the business W.S. Donald & Company.

Walter expanded production to include pesticides.

Walter S. went through his own factory fire in 1918 and, perhaps now heading off in other directions, he retired in 1919 and sold the property to Henry P. Binney, agent for William Wood. Wood never developed the property and it was sold after his death in 1926.

The Morrill Company had better luck.

In South Dedham the business continued to grow with new products added and additional offices in New York, Philadelphia, Chicago, and London. By 1874 they expanded into colored inks and the manufacturing that goes with that process.

In 1910 they were recognized as the largest producer of printing ink in the United States. Over 12 million newspapers used George H. Morrill ink daily. From just those few pounds made in the Andover kitchen, by 1936 the facility produced 20 million pounds of ink annually. Selling to The General Printing Ink Company in 1929, that company closed shop in 1972.

But never fear. Sam’s last effort created a company that would ultimately become Sun Chemical, once the largest maker of ink in the world. Sun Chemical still exists today, part of a global manufacturing group of printing inks under the DIC Corporation.

Not a bad legacy for an Andover boy!

Thank you to Elaine Clements, Executive Director of the Andover Center for History and Culture, for her research access.

Main photo: 93 North Main Street view of the one-time Merrill/Donald Ink Factory (Andover Center For History & Culture).