Lovely Stadium Work Wins 4–1 Vote

Lovely Stadium would get new turf and a resurfaced six-lane track under a capital spending request the School Committee approved Thursday.

The committee voted 4–1 for the $3.1 million package, which includes about $2.5 million for the stadium. Town Meeting would still need to approve the funding.

Chris Shepley voted no, saying he supported replacing the worn surfaces but wanted an eight-lane track. He suggested waiting another year to consider that work alongside plans for the high school.

Officials said adding two lanes would require shifting the track toward the visitor bleachers, moving bleachers and the press box, and meeting current accessibility requirements. That would bring the stadium project’s total cost to more than $4 million.

Dave Crow argued against waiting, citing complaints about the turf from sports programs. The turf was last replaced in 2016.

Superintendent Keith Taverna said work would likely start in June 2028. If funding passes at Town Meeting in May 2027, there would not be enough time to arrange construction that summer, he said.

The stadium plans also include fencing and accessible walkways. Other projects in the package include Bancroft playground surfacing and Sanborn walkway and locker improvements.

Members Question Override Schedule

School Committee members questioned whether the town could explain a proposed $11 million annual tax override to residents in time for a spring 2027 vote.

The override would fund a proposed Fiscal Stability Plan, allowing Andover to save and invest money for a future high school project before taking on major debt. The savings would reduce borrowing and help cover loan payments.

Unlike a debt exclusion, which ends when the associated debt is paid, the override would permanently increase the town’s taxing capacity unless voters reverse it.

Jacob Tamarkin questioned the time available to explain the proposal and resolve questions about how the money would be managed. The committee did not endorse either financing option Thursday.

Town Manager Andrew Flanagan said the savings plan could be adjusted if Andover entered the state school construction program sooner than the financial model assumes.

Shepley asked whether the town could save for construction using existing revenue. Flanagan said officials intend to seek approval for a capital stabilization fund and put about 10 percent of free cash into it. Larger contributions without an override would take money away from school and town operating budgets, he said.

The financial comparison assumes a $730 million high school project. Officials repeatedly noted that no such project has been proposed; the figure is an estimate used to compare financing options.

Comments Sought On Bullying Policy

Residents have until Nov. 30 to comment on proposed changes to the district’s bullying policy and prevention and intervention plan.

Dr. Riley said the updates focus on clearer language, reporting forms and documentation, with no substantive policy changes.

Among the edits is the removal of language describing an incident as a “teachable moment.” Riley said reports need to be addressed promptly and thoroughly. The district also wants schools to follow more consistent reporting and investigation procedures.

APS said it would share the drafts, a summary of the changes and a feedback link through its website and family communications.

The committee reviewed the proposals Thursday and is expected to consider them again Dec. 10, after the public comment period.