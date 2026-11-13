ANDOVER, MA — Andover School Committee members split Thursday over whether to seek state funding for a high school project in 2027 or wait another year, raising questions about the schedule for a proposed $11 million tax override.

The committee took no vote after member Chris Shepley questioned whether the meeting agenda adequately notified residents that members might act on the application timeline. Its existing position—a 2027 target contingent on community feedback and a financial report—remains in place.

Member Dave Crow proposed committing to a 2028 application to the Massachusetts School Building Authority, giving officials more time to prepare and discuss financing with residents.

“We intend to submit an SOI in the next window of 2028,” Crow said, describing the commitment he wanted the committee to make. An SOI, or statement of interest, is the initial application for consideration for state school construction assistance.

Chair Shauna Murray favored keeping the 2027 target. Member Jacob Tamarkin questioned whether that schedule allowed enough time for public discussion and application preparation, particularly with a new superintendent and business office leadership.

Superintendent Keith Taverna said administrators could prepare a 2027 application if directed, but would need to rearrange priorities and potentially delay other work.

The discussion followed a presentation comparing conventional borrowing with a proposed Fiscal Stability Plan. That approach would use an approximately $11 million annual Proposition 2½ override to begin accumulating money before major high school borrowing, reducing the amount borrowed and helping pay debt service.

The committee endorsed neither financing option. Members questioned whether residents could be ready to vote on the new approach as soon as spring 2027.

Shepley opposed pursuing a state application in the immediate future, favoring reconsideration of a smaller addition or renovation that could benefit students sooner. He questioned whether voters would support the scale of project used in the financial analysis.

Tamarkin also wanted a clearer understanding of what a previously studied science-wing addition would address before committing to a larger project’s timeline. Lauren Diffenbach sought clarification about how a state application would determine whether the eventual project involved renovation, an addition or a new building.

Officials emphasized that the $730 million project used in the financing model is hypothetical. There is no current project at that price, and acceptance into the state program would lead to further study of building options rather than automatic approval of new construction.

When Crow said he intended to offer a motion for 2028, Shepley objected that the agenda listed survey results and a tri-board recap without clearly identifying a vote on the application date.

“There may be people who want to give us input before we take a vote,” Shepley said.

Murray agreed that a future agenda should be more explicit. The committee’s next regularly scheduled meeting is Dec. 10, although officials also raised the possibility of a special meeting sooner.