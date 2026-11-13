ANDOVER, MA — A reported fight behind a Shattuck Road business, two crashes that disrupted traffic and an emergency call involving a choking infant were among the incidents that brought Andover police and firefighters out Tuesday, Nov. 10.

The following incidents were reported in emergency radio transmissions.

Police Respond to Early-Morning Fight on Shattuck Road

Police responded shortly after 4:10 a.m. to a report of two men fighting in a rear parking lot near Shattuck Road.

Officers identified a vehicle believed to be connected to one of the people involved. An ambulance was later requested to meet police behind 6 Shattuck Road.

By approximately 5:10 a.m., officers reported that everyone was leaving the property. Police escorted one vehicle from the premises and instructed its occupant not to return.

The transmissions did not indicate whether anyone was arrested or charged.

Two-Vehicle Crash on I-93 Draws Response From Andover and Methuen

Emergency crews responded around 6:34 p.m. to a two-vehicle crash on Interstate 93 northbound, beyond the River Road exit.

Massachusetts State Police initially reported the crash in the highway’s first travel lane.

Responders subsequently learned that one of the vehicles had continued north and stopped approximately a mile away in Methuen.

Andover emergency personnel coordinated with Methuen authorities, and an ambulance responded to the second vehicle’s location.

The extent of any injuries was not clear from the transmissions.

Woodland Road Crash Blocks Traffic

Police and firefighters responded around 4:07 p.m. to a crash on Woodland Road near Robin Hood Road.

Initial reports described two vehicles and airbag deployment, although subsequent radio traffic referred to a single-vehicle accident.

Police requested a tow truck for a Honda CR-V and reported that the road was blocked.

No injuries were reported in the initial dispatch.

Emergency Crews Respond to Choking Infant

Firefighters and an ambulance were dispatched to a Longwood Drive residence around 6:38 a.m. after a report that a 12-week-old infant was choking.

Dispatchers advised responding crews that the infant was no longer choking when the emergency call was transmitted.

Emergency personnel continued to the residence to evaluate the child. The infant’s condition following the response was not available in the transmissions.

Woman Suffers Head Injury in Downtown Fall

Emergency crews responded around 2:35 p.m. to the intersection of Main and Barnard streets after a woman fell and struck her head.

Dispatchers reported that the woman was conscious and alert. An ambulance was requested.

No additional information about her condition was available.

This notebook is based on Andover police and fire emergency radio transmissions from Nov. 10, 2026. Details are preliminary and may differ from final police and fire department reports.