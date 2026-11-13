ANDOVER, MA — The Rotary Club of Andover is accepting nominations through Dec. 4 for its 2027 Citizens Who Care awards, which recognize extraordinary volunteer contributions to the local community.

Individuals, nonprofit organizations, businesses and groups can submit nominations. The club has honored more than 300 people since the program began in 1996, according to a news release.

The program also recognizes an Educator of the Year, nominated by teachers, school administrators and parents, and a Student of the Year, nominated by the community and selected by school faculty.

Honorees will be celebrated at the annual Citizens Who Care & Educator of the Year Gala on Wednesday, May 12, 2027, at Andover Country Club. The event begins at 5:30 p.m.

Proceeds from tickets, sponsorships and program advertisements support club activities, including scholarships, local grants and international projects.

Nominations can be submitted online. For more information, contact event chair Richard Rainville at rkr02766@gmail.com.