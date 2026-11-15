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🐱 Playful Young Cats Ready for Adoption in Andover, MN
Looking for a new feline friend in Andover, MN? These sweet cats from The Rescue Crew are hoping for safe, loving homes.
Male Kitten
- Status: Adoptable
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby
- Gender: Male
- Color/Markings: Spotted tabby / leopard spotted
- Personality: Sweet little guy who likes to be held; entered the shelter as a stray on 10/14 and is already eating canned food well
- Health: Has had three deworming treatments and tested negative for FIV/FeLV
- Adoption Fee: $225
- Shelter: The Rescue Crew
- Contact: (612) 299-2001
👉 Meet Male Kitten and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Larry
- Status: Adoptable
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby
- Gender: Male
- Color/Markings: Spotted tabby / leopard spotted
- Adoption Fee: $225
- Shelter: The Rescue Crew
- Contact: (612) 299-2001
👉 Meet Larry and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Freckles
- Status: Adoptable
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Young
- Gender: Female
- Color/Markings: Spotted tabby / leopard spotted
- Adoption Fee: $225
- Shelter: The Rescue Crew
- Contact: (612) 299-2001
👉 Meet Freckles and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If you’re in the Andover, MN area and thinking about adding a cat to your family, please consider one of these wonderful kitties. Call The Rescue Crew at (612) 299-2001 or click the links above to learn more and start the adoption process.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.