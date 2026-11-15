Looking for a new feline friend in Andover, MN? These sweet cats from The Rescue Crew are hoping for safe, loving homes.

Status: Adoptable

Adoptable Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Male

Male Color/Markings: Spotted tabby / leopard spotted

Spotted tabby / leopard spotted Personality: Sweet little guy who likes to be held; entered the shelter as a stray on 10/14 and is already eating canned food well

Sweet little guy who likes to be held; entered the shelter as a stray on and is already eating canned food well Health: Has had three deworming treatments and tested negative for FIV/FeLV

Has had and tested Adoption Fee: $225

Shelter: The Rescue Crew

Contact: (612) 299-2001

👉 Meet Male Kitten and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Status: Adoptable

Adoptable Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Male

Male Color/Markings: Spotted tabby / leopard spotted

Spotted tabby / leopard spotted Adoption Fee: $225

Shelter: The Rescue Crew

Contact: (612) 299-2001

👉 Meet Larry and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Status: Adoptable

Adoptable Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Young

Young Gender: Female

Female Color/Markings: Spotted tabby / leopard spotted

Spotted tabby / leopard spotted Adoption Fee: $225

Shelter: The Rescue Crew

Contact: (612) 299-2001

👉 Meet Freckles and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in the Andover, MN area and thinking about adding a cat to your family, please consider one of these wonderful kitties. Call The Rescue Crew at (612) 299-2001 or click the links above to learn more and start the adoption process.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.