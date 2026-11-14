Andover has a steady need for caring people in direct support roles. If you like helping others live more independent, joyful lives, these openings are worth a look.

Employer: AbleLight

AbleLight Location: Andover, MN

Type: Full-time

Schedule: Friday–Sunday, 12 p.m.–6 p.m. (every week or every other week)

Support adults with developmental disabilities with daily living, errands, and fun community activities. Good fit if you want steady weekend hours and like one-on-one care.

Employer: AbleLight

AbleLight Location: Andover, MN

Type: Full-time

Schedule: Monday, Tuesday & every other Saturday and Sunday, 8 a.m.–8 p.m.

Help residents with meals, mobility, hygiene, and social outings while building strong, ongoing relationships. This long-shift schedule can work well if you like fewer days with more hours.

Employer: AbleLight

AbleLight Location: Andover, MN

Type: Full-time

Schedule: Thursday & Friday 8 a.m.–8 p.m. and every other Saturday & Sunday 8 a.m.–2 p.m.

Provide hands-on support in the home and out in the community, helping people reach personal goals and enjoy daily life. Mix of long weekday shifts and shorter weekend shifts.

Shared details for all AbleLight roles:

Must be 18+ , have a valid driver’s license , pass a background check , and be able to lift 50 lbs .

, have a , pass a , and be able to . Will need Adult CPR and First Aid (or be willing to get it).

(or be willing to get it). For staff scheduled 30+ hours/week, benefits include medical, dental, vision, 403(b) with up to 3.5% match, paid time off, tuition reimbursement, referral bonuses, and Any-Day-Pay via DayForce Wallet.

If one of these schedules fits your life and you have a patient, caring personality, click through, skim the details, and send in an application while they’re still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.