Andover’s retail and banking scene is busy right now, with solid options whether you want steady hours, growth, or extra pay perks. Here are a few strong picks hiring in Andover, MN.

Employer: Circle K

Circle K Location: 14220 Inca St. NW, Andover, MN 55304

Type: Part-time (evenings and overnights)

Part-time (evenings and overnights) Pay: $13.50 – $15.00/hour

Fast-paced convenience store role where you’ll run the register, help with food, and keep the store looking sharp. Comes with medical, dental, vision, weekly pay, bonus potential, 401(k) with match, tuition help, and paid training.

Employer: Walmart Supercenter #1999

Location: 1851 Bunker Lake Blvd NW, Andover, MN 55304

Type: Full-time

Pay: $16 – $29/hour plus possible $0.35 – $3.00/hour premiums and performance incentives

Help customers with TVs, gaming, and other tech while keeping displays stocked and tidy. Role includes health insurance, 401(k), stock purchase plan, paid time off, company discounts, and Walmart-paid education (Live Better U) for high school through bachelor’s degrees.

Employer: JPMorgan Chase

Location: Andover, MN branch (Minnesota Northern Market)

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Front-line banking role where you manage client relationships, offer financial solutions, and promote digital banking tools. Requires 1+ year of sales experience (banking or similar), a high school diploma or equivalent, and the ability to obtain SIE, Series 6, and Life licenses with support from Chase.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—often there are similar roles at the same employer or nearby locations.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.