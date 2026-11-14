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🛒 Andover, MN Customer Service Jobs With Multiple Openings
Andover’s retail and banking scene is busy right now, with solid options whether you want steady hours, growth, or extra pay perks. Here are a few strong picks hiring in Andover, MN.
Team Member / Customer Service Representative – Circle K
- Employer: Circle K
- Location: 14220 Inca St. NW, Andover, MN 55304
- Type: Part-time (evenings and overnights)
- Pay: $13.50 – $15.00/hour
Fast-paced convenience store role where you’ll run the register, help with food, and keep the store looking sharp. Comes with medical, dental, vision, weekly pay, bonus potential, 401(k) with match, tuition help, and paid training.
Entertainment Team Associate – Walmart Supercenter
- Employer: Walmart Supercenter #1999
- Location: 1851 Bunker Lake Blvd NW, Andover, MN 55304
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $16 – $29/hour plus possible $0.35 – $3.00/hour premiums and performance incentives
Help customers with TVs, gaming, and other tech while keeping displays stocked and tidy. Role includes health insurance, 401(k), stock purchase plan, paid time off, company discounts, and Walmart-paid education (Live Better U) for high school through bachelor’s degrees.
Relationship Banker – Minnesota Northern Market (Chase)
- Employer: JPMorgan Chase
- Location: Andover, MN branch (Minnesota Northern Market)
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: Not listed
Front-line banking role where you manage client relationships, offer financial solutions, and promote digital banking tools. Requires 1+ year of sales experience (banking or similar), a high school diploma or equivalent, and the ability to obtain SIE, Series 6, and Life licenses with support from Chase.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—often there are similar roles at the same employer or nearby locations.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.