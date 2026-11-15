Andover’s food scene is busy and growing, with both big-name chains and local spots hiring. If you like fast-paced work and being around good food, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: McDonald's

McDonald's Location: Andover, MA

Type: Full-time

Pay: From $18.50/hr for trainees, $20/hr for certified managers+

Lead the crew on evening and late-night shifts, keep service fast and friendly, and run the floor. Comes with paid training, education support, health insurance options, and free meals.

Employer: McDonald's

McDonald's Location: Andover, MA

Type: Full-time

Pay: From $18.50/hr for trainees, $20/hr for certified managers+

Perfect if you like daytime hours. You’ll manage the shift, coach the team, and keep food quality and cleanliness high, with clear paths to grow into upper management.

Employer: McDonald's

McDonald's Location: Andover, MA

Type: Full-time

Pay: From $18.50/hr for trainees, $20/hr for certified managers+

Great for early birds who want their workday done earlier. Run breakfast and morning rush, handle staffing and inventory, and build leadership skills with paid training.

Employer: Monica's Mithai Cafe & Bar

Location: Andover, MA

Type: In-person (other)

In-person (other) Pay: $15.00 – $20.00 per hour

Hands-on kitchen role at a modern Indian restaurant. You’ll help prep ingredients, wash dishes, and keep the kitchen clean—good fit if you’re dependable, like to stay busy, and want real kitchen experience.

Employer: Monica's Mithai Cafe & Bar

Location: Andover, MA

Type: Full-time, in person

Pay: $60,947 – $90,000 per year

Lead in a creative kitchen, support the Head Chef, help plan menus, and manage staff and inventory. Comes with 401(k), health, dental, vision, PTO, and a flexible schedule.

If something here looks close to what you want, click through, skim the details, and send an application while the roles are still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.