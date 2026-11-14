Andover’s HR scene is busy right now, especially for people who like strategy, analytics, and building programs from the ground up.

Here are several strong Human Resources roles hiring in Andover, MA:

Employer: TransMedics, Inc.

TransMedics, Inc. Location: Andover, MA (HQ moving to Somerville, MA by 2028 )

(HQ moving to Somerville, MA by ) Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $198,100–$282,100 base + potential bonus, equity, and full benefits

Lead the entire Total Rewards function during a big growth phase, reporting to the SVP, Head of Global HR. You’ll own compensation strategy (including executive comp and equity), benefits, Workday enablement, and build out a high-performing rewards team.

Employer: FootBridge

Location: Andover, MA

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: Base salary (negotiable) + uncapped commission

Run a full recruiting desk in the A/E/C and energy space, handling both clients and candidates for direct-hire roles. Comes with unlimited PTO, flexible schedule with remote work, and medical, dental, vision, and 401(k).

Employer: MKS Inc.

Location: Andover, MA

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $109,750–$182,900 + annual bonus eligible

Own and improve global mobility programs (assignments, transfers, business travelers) for a multinational company. You’ll partner with HR, Total Rewards, Finance, Tax, and Legal, manage vendors, and build dashboards and analytics for executive reporting.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and check back often—HR roles like these tend to move fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.