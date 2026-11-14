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🧑💼 Andover, MA HR Jobs with Multiple Six-Figure Opportunities
Andover’s HR scene is busy right now, especially for people who like strategy, analytics, and building programs from the ground up.
Here are several strong Human Resources roles hiring in Andover, MA:
Head of Total Rewards
- Employer: TransMedics, Inc.
- Location: Andover, MA (HQ moving to Somerville, MA by 2028)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $198,100–$282,100 base + potential bonus, equity, and full benefits
Lead the entire Total Rewards function during a big growth phase, reporting to the SVP, Head of Global HR. You’ll own compensation strategy (including executive comp and equity), benefits, Workday enablement, and build out a high-performing rewards team.
Full Desk Recruiting Manager
- Employer: FootBridge
- Location: Andover, MA
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Base salary (negotiable) + uncapped commission
Run a full recruiting desk in the A/E/C and energy space, handling both clients and candidates for direct-hire roles. Comes with unlimited PTO, flexible schedule with remote work, and medical, dental, vision, and 401(k).
Global POSS Lead (Global Mobility Leader)
- Employer: MKS Inc.
- Location: Andover, MA
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $109,750–$182,900 + annual bonus eligible
Own and improve global mobility programs (assignments, transfers, business travelers) for a multinational company. You’ll partner with HR, Total Rewards, Finance, Tax, and Legal, manage vendors, and build dashboards and analytics for executive reporting.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and check back often—HR roles like these tend to move fast.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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