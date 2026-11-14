Andover’s customer-facing jobs are looking strong right now, with solid hourly pay and a mix of part-time and full-time roles. If you like helping people and staying busy on your feet, these are worth a look.

Employer: Whole Foods Market

Whole Foods Market Location: Andover, MA

Type: Part-time

Pay: $18.50–$30.20/hour (commensurate with experience)

Lead the produce department team, keep displays looking great, and help train and support team members. Good fit if you have at least 12+ months retail experience, like a fast-paced store, and want access to Whole Foods “Whole Benefits” (store discount, PTO, wellness programs, and more, eligibility varies by role).

Employer: Energy North Group (Haffner’s)

Location: Andover, MA

Type: Full-time or Part-time

Pay: $16.00–$21.00/hour

Front-line role in a busy convenience store, helping customers, stocking, and keeping the store clean and safe. Eligible for up to a $300 sign-on bonus (see hiring manager for details), plus on-demand pay, fuel and food discounts, and benefits like health, dental, and tuition reimbursement for full-time staff.

Employer: Eastern Bank

Location: Andover, MA

Type: Full-time

Pay: Starting at $22.00/hour (actual pay may vary)

Hybrid teller + customer service role where you’ll open accounts, help with loans, and handle daily transactions. Good match if you have 1–2 years of sales or retail/hospitality experience, like building customer relationships, and want a bank job with a robust benefits and retirement package.

If something here looks close but not perfect, still click through—many employers will train the right friendly, reliable person.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.