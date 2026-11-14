Andover’s finance scene is busy right now, with options from entry-level payables to senior program finance. Here are a few solid roles worth a look this week.

Employer: Robert Half

Robert Half Location: Andover, MA

Type: Temporary (contract, potential to go permanent)

Salary: Not listed

Support day-to-day invoice processing, check runs, and reconciliations for a busy team. Good fit if you have 1+ year of AP or accounting experience, like detailed work, and want to build your accounting skills with a well-known staffing firm that offers benefits to contract staff.

Employer: Raytheon (RTX)

Location: Hybrid near Andover/Tewksbury, MA (plus TX/AZ options)

Hybrid near (plus TX/AZ options) Type: Full-time, Hybrid

Salary: $95,500 – $181,700/year

Senior finance role supporting the Global Patriot program with detailed cost/schedule analysis, EACs, and monthly/quarterly reporting. Great for someone with 5+ years in finance/accounting, strong Excel and data skills, and U.S. citizenship, looking to work in aerospace/defense with a mix of on-site and remote days.

Employer: Jobot (recruiting for a client)

Location: Andover, MA

Type: Full-time

Salary: $75,000 – $95,000/year

Hands-on accounting role handling A/R, A/P, billing, reconciliations, and financial reporting in a growing company. Comes with 401(k) match, bonuses, strong PTO, and medical/dental/vision, ideal for someone with 5+ years of corporate accounting experience and solid GAAP knowledge.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the links and check back—similar roles pop up often around Andover.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.