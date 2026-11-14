Andover’s logistics scene is busy right now, especially with defense and manufacturing. If you’re into planning, inventory, or big‑picture supply chain strategy, these are worth a look.

Employer: The Judge Group

The Judge Group Location: Andover, MA (fully onsite)

Salary: $125,000 – $145,000/year

Type: Full-time

This role leads production planning and scheduling, working closely with Procurement, Supply Chain, Logistics, Engineering, Manufacturing, and Sales. You’ll manage a team of planners, own key KPIs (OTD, WIP, lead time), and be the SAP/ERP planning expert.

Employer: Raytheon (RTX)

Location: Andover, MA – onsite/hybrid

Salary: $75,800 – $144,200/year

Type: Full-time

This job focuses on inventory accountability and system health in a high‑security defense environment. You’ll work across warehouse, production control, shipping/receiving, and planning, using MRP/ERP tools and data analysis to fix discrepancies and improve processes. U.S. citizenship and ability to hold a Secret clearance are required.

Employer: Raytheon (RTX)

Location: Onsite in Andover, MA (also options in Tucson, McKinney, Huntsville)

(also options in Tucson, McKinney, Huntsville) Salary: $145,600 – $276,800/year

Type: Full-time

Senior leadership role driving Operations & Supply Chain performance for the Medium Range Air Defense portfolio. You’ll own material forecasting, on‑time delivery across programs, and OSC proposal strategy, influencing senior leaders and suppliers without direct authority. U.S. citizenship required.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—often there are related roles listed by the same employer.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.