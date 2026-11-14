Andover’s manufacturing scene is busy right now, especially in defense and medical tech. If you like hands-on work or leading teams on the floor, these openings are worth a look.

Employer: Raytheon (RTX)

Raytheon (RTX) Location: Andover, MA (onsite)

Type: Full-time, 2nd shift (3:00 PM – 12:00 AM)

Pay: $32.77/hour (union role under a collective bargaining agreement)

Set up and run CNC and manual machines, inspect parts with precision tools, and keep multiple pieces of equipment running. Good fit if you have 1+ year in machining or maintenance, a high school diploma, and U.S. citizenship (required for this work).

Employer: Raytheon (RTX)

Raytheon (RTX) Location: Andover, MA (onsite)

Type: Full-time, weekend 4th shift

Hours: Fri–Sun 6:00 AM – 6:30 PM plus a 4-hour shift Mon or Thu

Fri–Sun plus a Salary Range: $95,500 – $181,700/year

Lead a 15–20 person precision metal fabrication team and own schedule, cost, quality, safety, and staffing in a fast-paced aerospace/defense shop. Best for someone with a degree and 5+ years’ experience plus manufacturing/operations leadership and the ability to obtain and maintain a DoD security clearance (U.S. citizenship required).

Employer: TransMedics

Location: Andover, MA, US

Type: Full-time

Salary Range: $90,000 – $110,000/year

Lead complex complaint investigations for Class III medical devices—hands-on troubleshooting, root cause analysis, and FDA/ISO-compliant documentation. Ideal if you have a BS in Mechanical/Electrical/Biomedical (or similar) and 5–7+ years in medical devices or regulated manufacturing/quality, with strong skills in 21 CFR 820/803, ISO 13485, and structured root cause tools.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the full posting gives more detail on shifts, growth paths, and benefits.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.