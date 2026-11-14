Andover’s tech scene is busy right now—especially for senior and lead-level roles. If you’ve got strong engineering or DevOps chops, there are some serious opportunities here.

Employer: Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Location: Andover, MA

Type: Full-time

Salary: $166,900 – $309,900/year

Lead embedded software teams working on complex defense and aerospace systems. This role owns people leadership, architecture decisions, and full lifecycle delivery, with strong pay and a deep benefits package.

Employer: MKS Inc.

Location: Andover, MA (Hybrid – 2 days/week in office)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $140,000 – $185,000/year + bonus eligible

High-impact DevOps leadership role shaping CI/CD, DevSecOps, and platform engineering across the company. Great fit if you like owning enterprise DevOps strategy while still staying hands-on with tools like GitHub, Azure DevOps, GitLab, and Jenkins.

Employer: TransMedics

Location: Andover, MA, US

Type: Full-time

Salary: $95,000 – $110,000/year

Senior quality role focused on validating and supporting enterprise software (QMS/ERP/PLM/MES) in a regulated medical tech environment. You’ll sit in Quality, partner closely with IT, and lead validation and configuration work that directly supports life-saving transplant technology.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link anyway—roles like this often lead to other internal openings.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.