Andover’s food scene is busy and hiring. If you like fast-paced shifts, good tips, and working with people, these local spots are worth a look.

Employer: OTTO Pizza / Pizza Hounds LLC

OTTO Pizza / Pizza Hounds LLC Location: Andover, MA

Salary: $19.00 – $24.00 per hour + tipped weekly bonus

Type: Full-time, in person

Make pizzas in a busy shop with flexible hours, overtime available, and training even if you’ve never made pizza before. Full-time staff can get health insurance, plus employee discounts and a supportive, growth-focused team.

Employer: Andiamo Restaurant + Bar

Location: Andover, MA

Salary: $45.00 – $60.00 per hour

Type: Full-time or Part-time, in person

High-earning front-of-house role for someone with 1–2 years’ experience who loves guest service and a busy bar. Offers employee discount, flexible schedule, health insurance, paid time off, and paid training.

Employer: Eurest USA (Compass Group)

Location: RTX – 350 Lowell Street, Andover, MA 01810

Salary: $20.00 – $23.00 per hour

Type: Full-time, in person

Schedule: Monday–Friday, 5:30 am – 2:00 pm

Daytime-only grill cook job with no nights or weekends, cooking and serving at a corporate location. Comes with a large benefits package for full-time staff, including medical, dental, vision, retirement plan, and various wellness and discount programs.

If something here looks close to what you want, click through, skim the details, and send in an application while the roles are still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.