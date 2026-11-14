Andover’s facilities scene is busy right now, with solid full-time roles for people who like hands-on work and keeping buildings running smoothly.

Here are several building & grounds maintenance jobs hiring in Andover, MA:

Employer: Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Location: Andover, MA (also supports Chelmsford sites)

(also supports Chelmsford sites) Type: Full-time, on-site, Monday–Friday

Salary: $56,600 – $105,000/year

You’ll handle day-to-day repairs and upkeep for office, manufacturing, and lab spaces, with a big focus on HVAC systems (air handlers, chillers, exhaust/makeup air, RTUs, controls). This role is great if you have 3+ years of facility maintenance, are comfortable with hand/power tools, and can troubleshoot basic electrical, mechanical, plumbing, and carpentry issues. Must be a U.S. citizen and able to obtain a Secret clearance. Benefits include medical, dental, vision, 401(k) match, PTO, holidays, parental leave, disability coverage, and education assistance.

Employer: JLL

Location: Andover, MA

Type: Full-time, on-site

Salary: $89,440 – $116,480/year

This role centers on boiler operation and related systems in a lab and tenant space environment, with lots of hands-on maintenance, troubleshooting, and repair. You’ll support preventive maintenance, respond to building emergencies, coordinate with vendors, and keep PM and inspection records up to date. Ideal if you have 5+ years facility experience, an engineering background, and a MA Operating Engineer / 2nd Fireman license (preferred). JLL offers 401(k) with match, medical/dental/vision, paid parental leave, PTO, and holidays.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still consider applying—employers often train the right person who has solid hands-on skills and a good attitude.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.