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🏗️ Andover, MA Engineering Roles with Multiple High-Paying Openings
Andover’s engineering scene is buzzing right now, especially in defense and medical tech. If you’re an engineer with clearance (or able to get one), this is a great moment to look around.
Systems Engineer Asc – Early Career
- Employer: Lockheed Martin
- Location: Andover, MA
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $65,500 – $121,700
Early-career systems role working across concept, design, test, and integration for complex defense systems. Great fit if you have an engineering degree, RF/microwave lab experience, and can obtain a U.S. government security clearance.
Radio Frequency Engineer Staff (E4)
- Employer: Lockheed Martin
- Location: Andover, MA
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $135,700 – $251,900
Senior RF design role owning high‑reliability RF modules from concept through production. Ideal if you have 6+ years RF experience, are strong with RF test/simulation tools, and can get at least a Secret clearance.
Component Engineer Staff
- Employer: Lockheed Martin
- Location: Chelmsford, MA (role listed under Andover area)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $118,000 – $219,100
Lead the full lifecycle of EEE components for missile and fire control programs, from selection and qualification to failure analysis. Best for engineers with 5+ years component experience, PLM tools, and an active or current Secret clearance.
Component Engineer Senior (E3)
- Employer: Lockheed Martin
- Location: Andover, MA (supporting Chelmsford plant)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $95,900 – $178,100
Mid‑senior component engineering role focused on EEE parts selection, testing, obsolescence, and supplier oversight. Good match if you have 3+ years in component engineering, know obsolescence tools, and hold or can get a Secret DoD clearance.
ASIC & FPGA Design Engineer Senior Staff (E5)
- Employer: Lockheed Martin
- Location: Andover, MA
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $166,900 – $309,900
High‑impact FPGA/ASIC lead role owning complex FPGA modules for missile and sensor systems. Great if you’re deep in VHDL/Verilog/SystemVerilog, Xilinx/Vivado, HW/SW integration, and can obtain a Secret clearance.
Digital & Power Circuit Design Engineer, Senior Staff – Andover
- Employer: Lockheed Martin
- Location: Chelmsford, MA (Andover hardware team)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $166,900 – $309,900
Lead digital, power, and mixed‑signal board design from architecture through production for high‑reliability defense modules. Best for senior EEs with 8+ years experience, strong board‑level debug skills, and eligibility for a Secret clearance.
Director, Systems Engineering – Sports Medicine
- Employer: Smith+Nephew
- Location: Andover, MA
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $165,250 – $271,375
R&D leadership role guiding systems engineering for sports medicine devices, partnering with verification and NPD teams. Great fit if you have 5+ years people management, regulated/medical device experience, and a strong systems engineering background.
If one of these catches your eye, click through, skim the full posting, and toss in an application while they’re still fresh.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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