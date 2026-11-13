Andover’s sales and marketing scene is busy right now, especially in tech and healthcare. If you’re ready to level up your income or break into tech sales, these local roles are worth a look.

Employer: Mercury Systems

Mercury Systems Location: Andover, MA (with ~50% travel)

(with ~50% travel) Type: Full-time

Salary (MA range): $155,600 – $280,000 base, plus bonus and stock eligibility for director level

Senior business development role owning growth with L3Harris for advanced aerospace and defense electronics. You’ll lead cross‑functional teams, drive executive‑level relationships, and shape long‑term strategy. Ideal if you have deep A&D experience, strong L3Harris ties, and at least a DoD Secret clearance.

Employer: Flourish

Location: Andover, MA (Boston-area tech sales team)

(Boston-area tech sales team) Type: Full-time

Salary: $65,000 – $75,000 base + commission (OTE listed as €95,000)

Entry/early‑career tech sales role where you book meetings, research accounts, and talk with senior decision makers across the US. You’ll get structured training, clear growth paths toward Account Executive, and the chance to build a long‑term sales career without needing years of prior experience.

Employer: Smith+Nephew

Location: Andover, MA (covers East Coast accounts, up to 75% travel)

(covers East Coast accounts, up to 75% travel) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Strategic healthcare sales leadership role focused on advanced wound management (AWM) key accounts. You’ll set account strategy, lead cross‑sell efforts, manage complex contracts, and work closely with C‑suite and field teams. Best fit if you have 7+ years of healthcare sales, IDN or GPO experience, and are comfortable with heavy travel.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each company has more openings and solid growth paths.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.