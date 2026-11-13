Andover’s tech scene is busy right now, with strong demand for cloud, security, and embedded software talent. If you’ve been thinking about a move or a step up, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE)

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) Location: Andover, MA (Hybrid, ~2 days/week in office)

(Hybrid, ~2 days/week in office) Salary: $160,000 – $304,000 (Massachusetts)

Type: Full-time

Lead complex cloud projects, design scalable microservices on Kubernetes, and mentor other engineers at a global edge-to-cloud company. Great fit if you have 7–10+ years experience with Python/Java/Golang/JavaScript and want top-tier pay, strong benefits, and long-term growth.

Employer: Lockheed Martin

Location: Andover, MA

Salary: $166,900 – $309,900

Type: Full-time

Manage a team building embedded software for advanced defense and aerospace systems. Ideal if you have a software/comp eng degree, leadership experience, and skills in C/C++/Python, Linux/VxWorks, Agile, and DevSecOps, and want big-company benefits and impact.

Employer: Robotics Technologies (consulting; end client shared later)

(consulting; end client shared later) Location: Andover, MA

Pay: $84/hour (C2C)

Type: Contract (8+ months, W-2 / 1099 / C2C)

Own Cloudflare and web app security: WAF rule tuning, DNS, bot management, and external attack surface management. Good match if you have 5+ years in security, strong WAF/Cloudflare skills, and want a high-paying contract with possible extension.

If any of these feel close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the full description sparks ideas for how to position your experience.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.