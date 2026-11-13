Andover is buzzing with high-level roles right now, especially in tech, defense, and medical devices. If you’ve been waiting for a big next step in leadership, this is a strong moment to look.

Employer: Raytheon (RTX)

Raytheon (RTX) Location: Andover, MA (onsite)

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $118,300 – $224,900/year

Clearance: U.S. citizen, able to obtain and maintain DoD Secret; active clearance required after day 1

Lead production planning and execution for the Patriot Missile product line, managing demand, schedules, and field returns in a fast-paced defense environment. Ideal if you have 8+ years’ experience, strong SAP/PRISM or Kinaxis skills, and want a high-impact role with travel and visibility across programs.

Employer: Smith+Nephew

Location: Andover, MA (hybrid for most professional roles)

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $149,500 – $223,188/year

Own the rollout of the Smith+Nephew Operating System across the Wound OR Sports business, building a continuous improvement culture and Lean management system. Great fit if you have a Master’s degree, 12+ years in process improvement/lean, and love driving KPI-focused change across global, matrixed teams with up to 50% travel.

Employer: Dräger Medical Systems, Inc.

Location: Andover, MA (hybrid; onsite with flexible schedule)

Type: Full-time, permanent

Full-time, permanent Salary: $125,200 – $150,300/year + annual bonus

Manage software projects for medical devices through the full development life cycle, leading cross-functional and global teams in a regulated environment. Best for someone with 5+ years in medical device or similar, 3–5 years in software project/program management, and experience with agile and standards like IEC 62304 and ISO 13485.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each company lists related roles that might be an even better match.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.