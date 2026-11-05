🚚 Andover, MA Supply Chain Jobs with Multiple Openings $95K+

Andover’s logistics and manufacturing scene is busy right now, especially around defense and advanced manufacturing. If you’re into supply chain, planning, or MRP, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Raytheon (RTX)

Raytheon (RTX) Location: Andover, MA (onsite at 352 Lowell St)

(onsite at 352 Lowell St) Type: Full-time, onsite

Salary: $118,300 – $224,900/year

Clearance: U.S. citizenship + ability to obtain Interim DoD Confidential clearance (active/transferable clearance required before start)

Lead scheduling for Circuit Card Manufacturing, managing a team of production control pros and driving MRP-based planning, kit readiness, and WIP flow. Good fit if you have 8+ years in supply chain/production/MRP, are comfortable with cross‑functional leadership, and want a high-impact role in aerospace and defense.

Employer: Raytheon (RTX)

Raytheon (RTX) Location: Andover, MA (onsite at 362 Lowell St)

(onsite at 362 Lowell St) Type: Full-time, onsite, 1st shift

Salary: $95,500 – $181,700/year

Clearance: U.S. citizenship + ability to obtain/maintain DoD Secret clearance (active clearance required after day 1)

Own material planning and procurement across multiple RF/microelectronics development programs, from purchase requests to vendor management and inventory tracking. Ideal if you have a STEM bachelor’s, 3+ years in defense procurement/technical projects, and experience with compliance-heavy supply chains (SAP tools, DFAR/FAR, ITAR/EXIM).

Employer: Watts Water Technologies

Location: North Andover, MA (hybrid: in office Mon–Wed, remote Thu–Fri)

(hybrid: in office Mon–Wed, remote Thu–Fri) Type: Full-time co-op (Jan–Jun 2027)

Pay: $22.00 – $27.00/hour

Great for students in operations or supply chain who want real MRP experience. You’ll execute MRP-driven purchase orders, clean up planning data (lead times, safety stock), and help fix service misses while learning from a global water technology company.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and tweak your resume toward the skills they call out most.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.