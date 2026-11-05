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🏭 Andover, MA Manufacturing Jobs with Multiple 4th-Shift Roles
Andover’s manufacturing scene is busy right now, especially in defense and high-tech gear. If you like hands-on work and don’t mind unique shifts, there are some solid options here.
Electronics Test Technician – 4th Shift (Weekend)
- Employer: Raytheon (RTX)
- Location: Andover, MA – 350 Lowell St (Onsite)
- Type: Full-time, union role
- Pay: $32.77/hour (4th shift, Fri–Sun, 6:00 AM–6:30 PM)
- Clearance: U.S. citizenship + ability to obtain Secret clearance (interim needed before start)
You’ll test and troubleshoot electronic systems, circuit cards, RF modules, and assemblies using a wide range of test gear. Good fit if you have 1–2 years of electronics test/troubleshooting and like detailed, hands-on work with clear procedures and overtime-style weekend hours.
Senior Manufacturing Engineer – 4th Shift
- Employer: Raytheon (RTX)
- Location: Andover, MA – 352 Lowell St (Onsite)
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $95,500 – $181,700/year + 8% shift premium
- Shift: 4th shift – 12-hour shifts Fri–Sun + 4 hours during the week
- Clearance: U.S. citizenship + ability to obtain Secret clearance (active Secret needed after day 1)
Lead manufacturing for microelectronics (TRIMM and Polarizer product lines), owning automated robotic assembly cells, fixing production issues, and driving yield and quality improvements. Best for someone with a STEM bachelor’s + 5+ years’ experience and CAD/tooling background who wants big-impact work in aerospace/defense.
Equipment Specialist
- Employer: MKS
- Location: Andover, MA (travel up to 50%)
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: Not listed
Support customers using MKS Atotech equipment, handling on-site breakdowns, preventive maintenance, upgrades, and training. Great if you have 5–10 years of electro‑mechanical equipment support, like being customer-facing, and don’t mind regular travel.
If one of these sounds close but not perfect, click through anyway—each posting has more detail on requirements and benefits.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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