🏭 Andover, MA Manufacturing Jobs with Multiple 4th-Shift Roles

Andover’s manufacturing scene is busy right now, especially in defense and high-tech gear. If you like hands-on work and don’t mind unique shifts, there are some solid options here.

Employer: Raytheon (RTX)

Raytheon (RTX) Location: Andover, MA – 350 Lowell St (Onsite)

– 350 Lowell St (Onsite) Type: Full-time , union role

, union role Pay: $32.77/hour (4th shift, Fri–Sun, 6:00 AM–6:30 PM)

(4th shift, Fri–Sun, 6:00 AM–6:30 PM) Clearance: U.S. citizenship + ability to obtain Secret clearance (interim needed before start)

You’ll test and troubleshoot electronic systems, circuit cards, RF modules, and assemblies using a wide range of test gear. Good fit if you have 1–2 years of electronics test/troubleshooting and like detailed, hands-on work with clear procedures and overtime-style weekend hours.

Employer: Raytheon (RTX)

Raytheon (RTX) Location: Andover, MA – 352 Lowell St (Onsite)

– 352 Lowell St (Onsite) Type: Full-time

Pay: $95,500 – $181,700/year + 8% shift premium

+ Shift: 4th shift – 12-hour shifts Fri–Sun + 4 hours during the week

4th shift – Clearance: U.S. citizenship + ability to obtain Secret clearance (active Secret needed after day 1)

Lead manufacturing for microelectronics (TRIMM and Polarizer product lines), owning automated robotic assembly cells, fixing production issues, and driving yield and quality improvements. Best for someone with a STEM bachelor’s + 5+ years’ experience and CAD/tooling background who wants big-impact work in aerospace/defense.

Employer: MKS

Location: Andover, MA (travel up to 50%)

(travel up to 50%) Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Support customers using MKS Atotech equipment, handling on-site breakdowns, preventive maintenance, upgrades, and training. Great if you have 5–10 years of electro‑mechanical equipment support, like being customer-facing, and don’t mind regular travel.

If one of these sounds close but not perfect, click through anyway—each posting has more detail on requirements and benefits.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.