Healthcare hiring is steady in Andover, KS right now, with options in clinic, dialysis, and rehab settings. If you’re licensed and ready to work in person, there are several solid roles to check out.

Employer: DaVita Kidney Care

DaVita Kidney Care Location: 626 S Andover Rd, Suite 900, Andover, KS

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

This RN role focuses on Peritoneal Dialysis and patient education so people can do dialysis safely at home. Monday–Friday, 8‑hour shifts with weekends and holidays off, plus benefits like medical, dental, vision, 401(k) match, PTO, and paid training.

Employer: Life Care Center of Andover (skilled nursing facility)

(skilled nursing facility) Location: Andover, KS

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Provide direct rehab care in an in‑house therapy program that’s part of a 200+ facility network. New grads are welcome, and there are continuing education and growth opportunities in a post‑acute setting.

(Duplicate listing also appears on Indeed: Physical Therapist (PT) – same role, different site.)

Employer: Andover Family Medicine

Location: Andover, KS (in person, one location)

Type: Full-time

Pay: $18.00 – $30.00 per hour

Work with a busy 12‑provider family practice doing rooming, vitals, vaccines, labs, EMR documentation, and phone triage. Comes with a strong benefits package (health, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, PTO, sick time, free parking) plus discounted services and subsidized YMCA memberships.

If one of these fits your license and experience, click through, skim the full posting, and get your application in while they’re still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.