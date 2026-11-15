Looking for a new four‑legged friend in Anderson, SC? These adoptable dogs at Anderson County PAWS are hoping someone like you will give them a loving home.

Breed: Mixed Breed (Medium)

Mixed Breed (Medium) Age: Young

Young Gender: Female

Female Color: Brindle with white

Brindle with white Adoption fee: $40

Shelter: Anderson County PAWS

Location: Anderson, SC

Reba McEntire is a beautiful young mixed-breed girl with a striking brindle coat and white markings. She’s the perfect age to keep learning and growing with her new family.

👉 Meet Reba McEntire and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Welsh Springer Spaniel mix

Welsh Springer Spaniel mix Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Male

Male Color: Red/golden/orange/chestnut with white

Red/golden/orange/chestnut with white Adoption fee: $20

Shelter: Anderson County PAWS

Location: Anderson, SC

Polar Pickle is a handsome adult spaniel mix with a rich red-and-white coat. His lower adoption fee makes it even easier to bring him home.

👉 Meet Polar Pickle and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Vizsla mix

Vizsla mix Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Male

Male Color: Red/golden/orange/chestnut

Red/golden/orange/chestnut Adoption fee: $40

Shelter: Anderson County PAWS

Location: Anderson, SC

Paprika Peter is a young pup with a warm, golden coat. As a baby, he’s ready to learn all about life with a patient, loving family.

👉 Meet Paprika Peter and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Maltese mix

Maltese mix Age: Young

Young Gender: Male

Male Color: White

White Adoption fee: $40

Shelter: Anderson County PAWS

Location: Anderson, SC

Snowshoe is a fluffy white young Maltese mix who would love a cozy lap and a safe home to call his own.

👉 Meet Snowshoe and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Mixed Breed (Medium)

Mixed Breed (Medium) Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Female

Female Color: Tan/yellow/fawn with white

Tan/yellow/fawn with white Adoption fee: $40

Shelter: Anderson County PAWS

Location: Anderson, SC

Tinsel Toes is a sweet baby mixed-breed girl with soft tan and white coloring. She’s ready to grow up with a family who will guide her and love her.

👉 Meet Tinsel Toes and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in or near Anderson, SC, please consider visiting Anderson County PAWS to meet these dogs in person, or click through to their listings to start an adoption application.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.