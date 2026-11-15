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🐶 Playful, Gentle & Loyal Dogs Ready for Adoption in Anderson
Looking for a new four‑legged friend in Anderson, SC? These adoptable dogs at Anderson County PAWS are hoping someone like you will give them a loving home.
Reba McEntire
- Breed: Mixed Breed (Medium)
- Age: Young
- Gender: Female
- Color: Brindle with white
- Adoption fee: $40
- Shelter: Anderson County PAWS
- Location: Anderson, SC
Reba McEntire is a beautiful young mixed-breed girl with a striking brindle coat and white markings. She’s the perfect age to keep learning and growing with her new family.
👉 Meet Reba McEntire and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Polar Pickle
- Breed: Welsh Springer Spaniel mix
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Male
- Color: Red/golden/orange/chestnut with white
- Adoption fee: $20
- Shelter: Anderson County PAWS
- Location: Anderson, SC
Polar Pickle is a handsome adult spaniel mix with a rich red-and-white coat. His lower adoption fee makes it even easier to bring him home.
👉 Meet Polar Pickle and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Paprika Peter
- Breed: Vizsla mix
- Age: Baby
- Gender: Male
- Color: Red/golden/orange/chestnut
- Adoption fee: $40
- Shelter: Anderson County PAWS
- Location: Anderson, SC
Paprika Peter is a young pup with a warm, golden coat. As a baby, he’s ready to learn all about life with a patient, loving family.
👉 Meet Paprika Peter and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Snowshoe
- Breed: Maltese mix
- Age: Young
- Gender: Male
- Color: White
- Adoption fee: $40
- Shelter: Anderson County PAWS
- Location: Anderson, SC
Snowshoe is a fluffy white young Maltese mix who would love a cozy lap and a safe home to call his own.
👉 Meet Snowshoe and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Tinsel Toes
- Breed: Mixed Breed (Medium)
- Age: Baby
- Gender: Female
- Color: Tan/yellow/fawn with white
- Adoption fee: $40
- Shelter: Anderson County PAWS
- Location: Anderson, SC
Tinsel Toes is a sweet baby mixed-breed girl with soft tan and white coloring. She’s ready to grow up with a family who will guide her and love her.
👉 Meet Tinsel Toes and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If you’re in or near Anderson, SC, please consider visiting Anderson County PAWS to meet these dogs in person, or click through to their listings to start an adoption application.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.