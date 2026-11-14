Anderson’s retail and service scene is busy right now, with solid options whether you like being on the move, leading a team, or working with pets. Here are a few standout roles hiring now.

Employer: Advantage Solutions

Location: Anderson, SC (local route across area stores)

Salary: $17–$19/hour + performance bonuses (up to $2,000/year)

Type: Full-time

You’ll stock and merchandise popular snack and candy brands in grocery and convenience stores, build displays, and manage your own daily route. Monday–Friday schedule with weekends and major holidays off, weekly pay, 401(k) with match, health benefits, and lots of independence on the road.

Employer: Sam’s Club

Location: 3812 Liberty Hwy, Anderson, SC 29621

Salary: $70,000–$95,000/year + performance bonus

Type: Full-time

Leadership track role overseeing areas like Member Experience, Fresh, Merchandising, or Freight Flow in a busy club setting. Comes with competitive pay, bonus potential, health insurance, 401(k), stock purchase plan, paid time off, and company-paid education (Live Better U).

Employer: Banfield Pet Hospital

Location: Anderson, SC

Salary: $15.00–$18.23/hour

Type: Full-time

Front-desk role helping pets and their owners: greeting clients, scheduling, handling payments, and keeping visits running smoothly. Great fit if you love animals and people, with medical/dental/vision, retirement plans, paid time off, mental health support, and pet wellness plan perks.

If something here looks close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—Anderson employers are growing, and strong applicants often get considered for future openings too.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.