Anderson’s manufacturing scene is busy right now, with solid options for hands-on work and technical roles. If you like building, testing, or running machines, these are worth a look.

Employer: Vertiv

Vertiv Location: Anderson, SC

Anderson, SC Type: Temporary , weekend shift

, weekend shift Salary: Not listed

This role is all about checking the quality of plated parts—inspecting, measuring, and testing to make sure everything meets specs. Good fit if you’re detail-focused, comfortable with measuring tools, and want a quality/control type job in a manufacturing setting.

Employer: Vertiv

Vertiv Location: Anderson, SC

Anderson, SC Type: Full-time , 1st shift

, 1st shift Salary: Not listed

You’ll weld and assemble aluminum parts and frames to print, using TIG (and sometimes MIG) while keeping to high safety and quality standards. Best for experienced welders with a certification or 5+ years TIG experience who like steady, daytime shop work.

Employer: Vertiv

Vertiv Location: Anderson, SC

Anderson, SC Type: Full-time , Mon–Fri, 7AM–4PM (40 hrs, OT-eligible)

, Salary: Not listed

Lab-based role helping test new busway products, set up and run tests to UL857 standards, and document results. Great for someone with an EE degree and a few years of test experience who likes hands-on lab work and occasional travel to external test labs.

Employer: Old Portman

Location: Anderson, SC

Anderson, SC Type: Full-time , 2nd shift (Mon–Fri, 2:00PM–10:00PM, OT as needed)

, Pay: $16.00–$18.00/hour , ~40 hrs/week

, ~40 hrs/week Benefits: 401(k) match, health, dental, vision, PTO (96 hrs first year), profit sharing

You’ll run and monitor production machines, do basic troubleshooting, and keep the area clean and safe. Good entry-to-mid level role if you’ve got some manufacturing experience and want steady pay plus solid benefits.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the company has similar roles posted too.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.