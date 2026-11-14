Anderson has some very special kittens hoping to find their first real homes. All of these babies are at Anderson County PAWS and have low adoption fees to help them find families fast.

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby kitten

Baby kitten Gender: Male

Color: Mostly white

Mostly white Adoption fee: $20

Shelter: Anderson County PAWS

Location: Anderson, SC

Anderson, SC Contact: Anderson County PAWS – check their website or main line for current hours and adoption info

This mostly white little boy is ready to leave the shelter life behind and grow up in a safe, loving home. At just a baby, Sir Pounce is at the perfect age to bond closely with his new family and learn good house manners.

👉 Meet Sir Pounce and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby kitten

Baby kitten Gender: Female

Color: Mostly white

Mostly white Adoption fee: $20

Shelter: Anderson County PAWS

Location: Anderson, SC

Anderson, SC Contact: Anderson County PAWS – call the shelter to ask about Princess Peep by name

Princess Peep is a tiny mostly white girl who’s just starting life and needs a safe place to grow. With her low adoption fee, she’s a wonderful choice for someone ready for kitten energy and cuddles.

👉 Meet Princess Peep and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Mediumhair

Domestic Mediumhair Age: Baby kitten

Baby kitten Gender: Female

Color: All black

All black Adoption fee: $20

Shelter: Anderson County PAWS

Location: Anderson, SC

Anderson, SC Contact: Anderson County PAWS – mention Duchess Daisy when you call or visit

Fluffy and all black, Duchess Daisy is a medium-haired baby who will likely grow into a very striking cat. She’s young, so she can adapt well to a new home and routine.

👉 Meet Duchess Daisy and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby kitten

Baby kitten Gender: Male

Color: All black

All black Adoption fee: $20

Shelter: Anderson County PAWS

Location: Anderson, SC

Anderson, SC Contact: Anderson County PAWS – ask for Knightro when you reach out

Knightro is a sleek black baby boy looking for a family to grow up with. At this age, he’s ready to learn, play, and become a loving house cat.

👉 Meet Knightro and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in or near Anderson, SC and thinking about adding a kitten to your home, please consider visiting Anderson County PAWS. Even if you can’t adopt right now, sharing these links can help these little ones find their families.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.