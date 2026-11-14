Anderson’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with options from entry-level patient care to high-paying physician roles. If you’re in medical care or looking to move into it, these local openings are worth a look.

Employer: Monogram Health

Monogram Health Location: Anderson, SC

Type: Internship / Field-based

Salary: Competitive base + bonuses (no exact range listed)

This role focuses on in-home and telehealth care for patients with multiple chronic conditions. Expect 3–4 days of home visits, 1–2 days telehealth, no nights, weekends, or on-call, plus bonuses, PTO, CEU/CME reimbursement, and mileage.

Employer: CenterWell Senior Primary Care (Humana)

Location: Anderson, SC

Type: Full-time, outpatient

Salary: $255,000 – $298,500 per year + bonus eligibility

You’ll see 12–15 patients a day in a value-based, senior-focused clinic with time for longer visits. Package includes sign-on bonus (where applicable), possible relocation help, day-one medical/dental/vision, PTO, CME support, 401(k) match, and malpractice coverage.

Employer: AnMed Health

Location: Anderson, SC

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Join AnMed’s Resource Team providing bedside support: bathing, turning, vitals, and daily living help. Great for new CNAs or nursing students, with access to medical insurance, PTO, and professional development for eligible FTEs.

Employer: Altea Healthcare

Location: Anderson, SC (SNF settings)

Type: Part-time / PRN

Pay: $1,100 – $1,200 per day

Serve as medical director and attending in skilled nursing facilities with no weekends, no call, no overnights, and flexible scheduling. You’ll work with NP/PA support at each site and focus on post-acute and primary care for residents.

Employer: AnMed Health

Location: AnMed Imaging – Anderson Windsor Place, Anderson, SC

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Advanced MRI role performing studies on patients of all ages, using approved protocols and cross-sectional anatomy knowledge. Requires SCRQSA license, ARRT certification, and accredited radiologic tech program completion, with access to benefits and PTO for eligible FTEs.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer lists more roles and details that might fit you even better.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.