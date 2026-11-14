Anderson’s food and hospitality scene is busy right now, from daycare kitchens to fast‑casual spots. If you like working with people (or cooking for little ones), these local roles are worth a look.

Employer: Foundations Early Learning Center

Foundations Early Learning Center Location: Anderson, SC (404 Lithium Lane)

Salary: $16–$19 per hour

Type: Full-time

Cook weekday meals and snacks for kids and staff in a licensed childcare center, following USDA and health rules. This role stands out for regular raises, same-day pay, Blue Cross Blue Shield medical/dental/vision, 401(k), paid time off, birthday holiday, discounted childcare, and big tuition support (up to 95%+ covered) for early childhood degrees.

Note: Also listed on Indeed, but it’s the same position, so you only need to apply once.

Employer: Panera Bread

Panera Bread Location: Anderson, SC

Salary: Not listed (competitive pay + quarterly bonus eligible)

Not listed (competitive pay + quarterly bonus eligible) Type: Internship / Management-track

Lead shifts at a busy bakery-café, coach team members, and keep food quality and guest service high. Perks include bonus potential, free on‑shift meals and drinks, paid vacation/sick time/holidays, medical/dental/vision, life and pet insurance, 401(k) with match, tuition discounts, and clear paths to grow your restaurant career.

If one of these feels close to what you want, don’t overthink it—save the link, polish your resume, and apply this week.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.