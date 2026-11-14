Anderson’s engineering scene is busy right now, with solid roles in automation and electronics design. If you’re into building and improving real products, these are worth a look.

Employer: OPmobility

OPmobility Location: Anderson, SC

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Start timeline: Expected January 2027

Design, program, and troubleshoot automated manufacturing equipment, including PLCs, HMIs, vision systems, and robots. This role leads Industry 4.0 and continuous improvement projects, supports maintenance on tough problems, and has real authority over safety and quality on the plant floor.

Employer: Techtronic Industries (TTI)

Location: Anderson, SC

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Own the electronics design for power tools, Li-ion battery packs, and chargers from concept to production. You’ll work on schematics, PCB layout, firmware in C, testing, and validation, with access to strong lab gear, on-site gym and cafeteria, and room to grow in either technical or leadership paths.

If one of these fits your skills, save the link and apply soon so you’re in the first batch of candidates.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.