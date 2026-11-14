Looking for a loyal friend in Anderson, SC? These adoptable dogs are waiting at Anderson County PAWS for someone to bring them home.

Breed: Labrador Retriever mix

Labrador Retriever mix Age: Senior

Senior Gender: Male

Male Color: Black with white

Black with white Adoption fee: $20

Shelter: Anderson County PAWS

A gentle senior Lab mix, Mozart is the kind of dog who just wants a soft bed and a kind person. Senior dogs are often calmer and easier to live with, and Mozart is ready to enjoy his golden years in a quiet, loving home.

For more info or to visit, contact Anderson County PAWS at (864) 260-4151.

👉 Meet Mozart and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Mixed Breed (Medium)

Mixed Breed (Medium) Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Female

Female Color: Gray/Silver/Salt & Pepper with white

Gray/Silver/Salt & Pepper with white Adoption fee: $20

Shelter: Anderson County PAWS

Nougat is a lovely medium mixed-breed girl with a striking gray-and-white coat. As an adult dog, she’s past the tiny puppy stage and ready to settle into a routine with her new family.

To learn more or set up a meet-and-greet, call Anderson County PAWS at (864) 260-4151.

👉 Meet Nougat and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Labrador Retriever / Hound mix

Labrador Retriever / Hound mix Age: Young

Young Gender: Female

Female Color: Brown/Chocolate

Brown/Chocolate Adoption fee: $40

Shelter: Anderson County PAWS

If you want a buddy for car rides and adventures, Copilot might be your girl. This young Lab/Hound mix has a rich chocolate coat and plenty of time to grow and learn with her new family.

For questions or to visit, contact Anderson County PAWS at (864) 260-4151.

👉 Meet Copilot and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Mixed Breed (Medium)

Mixed Breed (Medium) Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Female

Female Color: Black with tan/yellow/fawn

Black with tan/yellow/fawn Adoption fee: $20

Shelter: Anderson County PAWS

With her fun name and pretty markings, Catfish Annie is a medium mixed-breed adult dog ready for a stable, caring home. Adult dogs often adjust well and are eager to bond with their people.

To meet her or ask about adoption, call Anderson County PAWS at (864) 260-4151.

👉 Meet Catfish Annie and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in or near Anderson, SC, please consider visiting Anderson County PAWS to meet these dogs in person, or share this list so they can find their families.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.