Anderson’s finance scene is busy right now, with solid roles from big national names and strong local employers. If you’re numbers‑driven and like clear career paths, these are worth a look.

Employer: Bank of America

Bank of America Location: Anderson, SC

Type: Full-time, in-office

Salary: Not listed

Work one-on-one with clients to build financial plans using stocks, bonds, mutual funds, annuities, and banking products. You’ll need Series 7 and 66 (or 63 & 65), at least 1 year in investments, and must qualify for SAFE Act registration; in return you get a clear growth path inside a major bank.

Employer: Techtronic Industries – TTI Floor Care North America

Location: Anderson, SC

Type: Full-time, on-site

Salary: Not listed

Handle customer aging, cash application, and deduction research while partnering with Sales, Supply Chain, IT, and Finance. This role fits someone with an Associate’s or Bachelor’s in Accounting/Finance, strong Excel skills, and an interest in process improvement inside a fast‑growing manufacturer.

Employer: Techtronic Industries – TTI Consumer Power Tools, Inc.

Location: Anderson, SC

Type: Full-time, on-site

Salary: Not listed

Lead controllership work like balance sheet reconciliations, statutory reporting, audits, and internal controls for a large manufacturing operation. Best for a CPA with 4+ years in accounting or audit, plus experience with SAP/Oracle and documenting policies who wants a hands-on leadership track.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the posting lists related roles or future openings.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.