Anderson’s retail and customer service scene is busy right now, with banks, big-box stores, and local spots all hiring. If you like helping people and staying on your feet, there are some solid options here.

Employer: CNG Holdings, Inc. (Check `n Go / Allied Cash Advance / Cash Store)

CNG Holdings, Inc. (Check `n Go / Allied Cash Advance / Cash Store) Location: Anderson, SC

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Front-line leadership in a financial services store. You’ll handle cash, support loans and other products, solve customer issues, and back up the Store Manager. Good fit if you have customer service and cash-handling experience and want a role with more responsibility and travel between locations.

Employer: TD (Personal & Commercial Banking)

(Personal & Commercial Banking) Location: Anderson, SC

Type: Full-time (40 hours/week)

Salary: $29.75 – $44.50/hour USD

Bank leadership role where you guide a team, oversee daily branch operations, and help customers with more complex banking and lending needs. Strong option if you have sales or banking experience and want clear pay, training, and room to grow.

Employer: Michaels

Location: Anderson, SC, US

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead sales and front-end operations in a busy craft store—coaching the team, driving sales, and keeping service strong. Great if you have 3+ years of retail leadership and like a fast-paced, creative environment with store discounts and a range of benefits.

Employer: HipBurger

Location: Anderson, SC, US

Type: Part-time/other (lunch shifts)

Part-time/other (lunch shifts) Salary: Competitive hourly pay + tips (exact rate not listed)

Front-counter role taking orders, running the register, and keeping the lobby looking sharp—mainly around lunchtime. Good for students or anyone wanting flexible hours, free shift meals, and a fun, people-focused job without late nights.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer lists more details and sometimes related openings.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.