💻 Anderson, SC IT Hiring Now: Multiple Tech Roles Open

Anderson’s tech scene is picking up, with solid options whether you like hands-on support, plant IT, or defense work. Here are a few strong roles hiring now in and around Anderson, SC.

Employer: Serco

Serco Location: Anderson, SC (role based out of NIWC Charleston , up to 10% travel )

Anderson, SC (role based out of , up to ) Type: Full-time

Salary: Range listed at top of Serco posting (not shown in this snippet)

Support U.S. Navy public safety systems, managing Windows servers, VMware, Active Directory, and cybersecurity hardening in a lab environment. You’ll need an active Secret clearance, CompTIA Security+, and about 5+ years of systems admin/IT experience, ideally with DoD or similar regulated environments.

Employer: Robert Half

Location: Anderson, SC

Type: Temporary/contract , potential to go permanent

, potential to go permanent Salary: Not listed

Onsite role doing hands-on desktop support: imaging and deploying laptops, fixing hardware/software issues, and working tickets in ServiceNow. Great if you have 2+ years of desktop support, know Windows, Microsoft 365, Intune, Duo, AD/Entra ID, and like face-to-face user support.

Employer: Vertiv

Location: Anderson, SC, US

Type: Not stated (appears to be full-time)

Not stated (appears to be full-time) Salary: Not listed

Plant-level IT role owning MES, SCADA/Ignition, WMS, TMS, and Oracle EBS integration for a manufacturing site. Best fit if you have 5–8 years in manufacturing IT/automation, strong Ignition development & architecture, and hands-on Oracle WMS/TMS and EBS integration experience.

If any of these sound close, click through, skim the full posting, and apply soon—Anderson tech roles tend to move fast once they find the right fit.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.