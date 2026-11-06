🐶 Playful Anderson Dogs Ready Now for Loving Homes

Anderson has some very sweet dogs waiting at Anderson County PAWS for a second chance. If you’ve been thinking about adding a furry friend to your family, these pups would love to meet you.

Breed: Chihuahua mix

Chihuahua mix Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Female

Female Color: White

White Adoption fee: $20

Shelter: Anderson County PAWS

Becky is a petite adult Chihuahua mix with a lovely white coat. With her small size and lower adoption fee, she’s a great option if you’re looking for a more settled companion instead of a high-energy puppy.

👉 Meet Becky and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Mixed Breed (Medium)

Mixed Breed (Medium) Age: Baby (puppy)

Baby (puppy) Gender: Male

Male Color: Brown/Chocolate with White

Brown/Chocolate with White Adoption fee: $40

Shelter: Anderson County PAWS

T-Bone is a medium mixed-breed puppy with a handsome brown-and-white coat. He’s young and ready to learn, making him a fun choice for a family or person who enjoys training and playtime.

👉 Meet T-Bone and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Mixed Breed (Medium)

Mixed Breed (Medium) Age: Baby (puppy)

Baby (puppy) Gender: Female

Female Color: Brown/Chocolate with White

Brown/Chocolate with White Adoption fee: $40

Shelter: Anderson County PAWS

Noodlebug is a female medium mixed-breed puppy with a cute brown-and-white pattern. She’s at the perfect age to grow up with your family and learn good manners from the start.

👉 Meet Noodlebug and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Mixed Breed (Medium)

Mixed Breed (Medium) Age: Baby (puppy)

Baby (puppy) Gender: Male

Male Color: Brown/Chocolate with White

Brown/Chocolate with White Adoption fee: $40

Shelter: Anderson County PAWS

Pocket Posie is a male medium mixed-breed puppy with a soft brown-and-white coat. With his young age, he’s ready to bond closely with his new people and learn all the basics.

👉 Meet Pocket Posie and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Mixed Breed (Medium)

Mixed Breed (Medium) Age: Baby (puppy)

Baby (puppy) Gender: Female

Female Color: Brown/Chocolate with White

Brown/Chocolate with White Adoption fee: $40

Shelter: Anderson County PAWS

Mary Poppins is a female medium mixed-breed puppy with a charming brown-and-white coat. She’s looking for a home that can give her time, training, and lots of love as she grows.

👉 Meet Mary Poppins and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re near Anderson, SC, please consider visiting Anderson County PAWS to meet these dogs in person. You can call the shelter at (864) 260-4151 for the most current information and adoption steps.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.