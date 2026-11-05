🍽️ Anderson SC Food & Hospitality Jobs – Multiple Roles Open Now

Anderson’s food scene is busy and growing, from casual chains to local trucks. Here are a few solid openings if you like fast-paced, people-focused work.

Employer: Jax LLC (Golden Corral franchise)

Jax LLC (Golden Corral franchise) Location: Anderson, SC

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Keep the restaurant running smoothly by handling dishes and overall cleanliness inside and outside the building. This is a good fit if you like staying busy, care about a clean space, and want a steady role with clear tasks and routines.

Employer: HipBurger

Location: Anderson, SC

Type: Other / Part-time or flexible (not clearly stated)

Salary: Competitive hourly pay + tips (exact rate not listed)

Join a fun, fast-moving food truck crew where you can work the grill, take orders, and help keep the truck clean and stocked. Great if you want flexible schedules, free meals on shift, and a lively, team-focused vibe with chances to grow.

Employer: Nextgen Hospitality Solutions (recruiting for a casual dining restaurant)

(recruiting for a casual dining restaurant) Location: Anderson, SC

Type: Full-time

Salary: $80,000–$90,000 per year + bonus potential

Lead a high-volume, full-service restaurant where you’ll manage the team, drive guest service, and own the P&L. This role comes with bonus potential, medical/dental/vision, 401(k), and PTO, ideal for an experienced manager ready to take charge of a busy operation.

If something here fits your skills, don’t wait—click through, read the full details, and apply while the roles are still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.