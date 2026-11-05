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🍽️ Anderson SC Food & Hospitality Jobs – Multiple Roles Open Now
Anderson’s food scene is busy and growing, from casual chains to local trucks. Here are a few solid openings if you like fast-paced, people-focused work.
Dishwasher / Utility Person – Golden Corral Franchise (Jax LLC)
- Employer: Jax LLC (Golden Corral franchise)
- Location: Anderson, SC
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Keep the restaurant running smoothly by handling dishes and overall cleanliness inside and outside the building. This is a good fit if you like staying busy, care about a clean space, and want a steady role with clear tasks and routines.
Food Truck Team Member – HipBurger
- Employer: HipBurger
- Location: Anderson, SC
- Type: Other / Part-time or flexible (not clearly stated)
- Salary: Competitive hourly pay + tips (exact rate not listed)
Join a fun, fast-moving food truck crew where you can work the grill, take orders, and help keep the truck clean and stocked. Great if you want flexible schedules, free meals on shift, and a lively, team-focused vibe with chances to grow.
Restaurant General Manager – Casual Dining, People-First Culture
- Employer: Nextgen Hospitality Solutions (recruiting for a casual dining restaurant)
- Location: Anderson, SC
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $80,000–$90,000 per year + bonus potential
Lead a high-volume, full-service restaurant where you’ll manage the team, drive guest service, and own the P&L. This role comes with bonus potential, medical/dental/vision, 401(k), and PTO, ideal for an experienced manager ready to take charge of a busy operation.
If something here fits your skills, don’t wait—click through, read the full details, and apply while the roles are still open.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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