🔧 Anderson, SC Building & Grounds Jobs With Multiple Openings

Anderson has some solid hands-on jobs right now if you like fixing things, staying active, and keeping spaces looking sharp. These roles are steady, practical, and come with room to grow.

Employer: Related Affordable

Related Affordable Location: Anderson, SC

Type: Full-time

Salary: $23.00–$25.00/hr + annual performance bonus

Work on plumbing, electrical, HVAC, carpentry, and unit turns to keep an apartment community safe and comfortable. This one stands out for 19+ days of PTO, strong health and financial benefits, and training/tuition support if you want to build a long-term maintenance career.

Employer: BlueChip Pros

BlueChip Pros Location: Anderson, SC

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Keep a busy retail space clean, sanitary, and welcoming with dusting, bathrooms, floors, trash, and some light outdoor grounds work. Good fit if you like clear routines, staying on your feet, and working with basic janitorial tools and cleaners.

Employer: First Quality Tissue

Location: Anderson, SC

Type: Full-time

Salary: $20.85/hr

Help care for a large plant site with grounds upkeep, light construction, painting, small repairs, office moves, and safety device installs. Great if you have 2+ years of construction or facilities experience, like variety in your day, and want to use power tools, lifts, and rigging skills in a bigger operation.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the full posting has similar roles or shift options. Don’t wait too long; good maintenance spots in Anderson tend to go fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.