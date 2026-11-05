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🔧 Anderson, SC Building & Grounds Jobs With Multiple Openings
Anderson has some solid hands-on jobs right now if you like fixing things, staying active, and keeping spaces looking sharp. These roles are steady, practical, and come with room to grow.
Maintenance Tech
- Employer: Related Affordable
- Location: Anderson, SC
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $23.00–$25.00/hr + annual performance bonus
Work on plumbing, electrical, HVAC, carpentry, and unit turns to keep an apartment community safe and comfortable. This one stands out for 19+ days of PTO, strong health and financial benefits, and training/tuition support if you want to build a long-term maintenance career.
General Cleaner – Academy Sports (M, W, F, Sat 7am–12pm)
- Employer: BlueChip Pros
- Location: Anderson, SC
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Keep a busy retail space clean, sanitary, and welcoming with dusting, bathrooms, floors, trash, and some light outdoor grounds work. Good fit if you like clear routines, staying on your feet, and working with basic janitorial tools and cleaners.
Facilities Maintenance Technician
- Employer: First Quality Tissue
- Location: Anderson, SC
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $20.85/hr
Help care for a large plant site with grounds upkeep, light construction, painting, small repairs, office moves, and safety device installs. Great if you have 2+ years of construction or facilities experience, like variety in your day, and want to use power tools, lifts, and rigging skills in a bigger operation.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the full posting has similar roles or shift options. Don’t wait too long; good maintenance spots in Anderson tend to go fast.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.