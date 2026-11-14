Four sweet dogs at Animal Protection League in Anderson, IN are getting ready for their chance at a forever home. They’re all on stray hold now, but the shelter is already taking applications so they can go home as soon as they’re cleared.

Breed: Chihuahua mix

Chihuahua mix Age: Young

Young Gender: Male

Male Color: Tan/yellow/fawn with black

Tan/yellow/fawn with black Status: On stray hold, available for adoption on 11/19

On stray hold, Temperament with dogs/cats/kids: Not yet tested; no recommendations yet

Not yet tested; no recommendations yet Shelter: Animal Protection League

Phone: (765) 356-0900

If you’d like to meet Henry, the shelter asks that you fill out an application first so they can contact you once he’s ready.

👉 Meet Henry and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: German Shepherd Dog mix

German Shepherd Dog mix Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Female

Female Color: Black with brown/red/golden/orange/chestnut

Black with brown/red/golden/orange/chestnut Status: On stray hold, available for adoption on 11/19

On stray hold, Temperament with dogs/cats/kids: Not yet tested; no recommendations yet

Not yet tested; no recommendations yet Shelter: Animal Protection League

Phone: (765) 356-0900

Pearl is new to the shelter and the team is reviewing applications now so she can meet potential adopters once her hold is up.

👉 Meet Pearl and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Chihuahua / American Eskimo Dog mix

Chihuahua / American Eskimo Dog mix Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Male

Male Color: Tan/yellow/fawn with white

Tan/yellow/fawn with white Status: On stray hold, available for adoption on 11/13

On stray hold, Temperament with dogs/cats/kids: Not yet tested; no recommendations yet

Not yet tested; no recommendations yet Shelter: Animal Protection League

Phone: (765) 356-0900

Orville is a young pup just starting life and the shelter is already accepting applications so he can head to a home soon after his hold ends.

👉 Meet Orville and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Golden Retriever / American Eskimo Dog mix

Golden Retriever / American Eskimo Dog mix Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Male

Male Color: Tan/yellow/fawn with white

Tan/yellow/fawn with white Status: On stray hold, available for adoption on 11/13

On stray hold, Temperament with dogs/cats/kids: Not yet tested; no recommendations yet

Not yet tested; no recommendations yet Shelter: Animal Protection League

Phone: (765) 356-0900

Wilbur is another adorable youngster, and the team is reviewing applications now so he can meet approved adopters once he’s cleared.

👉 Meet Wilbur and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re interested in any of these dogs, please complete an adoption application at inapl.org/adoption-application or call Animal Protection League at (765) 356-0900 to learn more.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.