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🐶 Playful Pups & Gentle Dogs Ready for Adoption in Anderson
Four sweet dogs at Animal Protection League in Anderson, IN are getting ready for their chance at a forever home. They’re all on stray hold now, but the shelter is already taking applications so they can go home as soon as they’re cleared.
Henry
- Breed: Chihuahua mix
- Age: Young
- Gender: Male
- Color: Tan/yellow/fawn with black
- Status: On stray hold, available for adoption on 11/19
- Temperament with dogs/cats/kids: Not yet tested; no recommendations yet
- Shelter: Animal Protection League
- Phone: (765) 356-0900
If you’d like to meet Henry, the shelter asks that you fill out an application first so they can contact you once he’s ready.
👉 Meet Henry and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Pearl
- Breed: German Shepherd Dog mix
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Female
- Color: Black with brown/red/golden/orange/chestnut
- Status: On stray hold, available for adoption on 11/19
- Temperament with dogs/cats/kids: Not yet tested; no recommendations yet
- Shelter: Animal Protection League
- Phone: (765) 356-0900
Pearl is new to the shelter and the team is reviewing applications now so she can meet potential adopters once her hold is up.
👉 Meet Pearl and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Orville
- Breed: Chihuahua / American Eskimo Dog mix
- Age: Baby
- Gender: Male
- Color: Tan/yellow/fawn with white
- Status: On stray hold, available for adoption on 11/13
- Temperament with dogs/cats/kids: Not yet tested; no recommendations yet
- Shelter: Animal Protection League
- Phone: (765) 356-0900
Orville is a young pup just starting life and the shelter is already accepting applications so he can head to a home soon after his hold ends.
👉 Meet Orville and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Wilbur
- Breed: Golden Retriever / American Eskimo Dog mix
- Age: Baby
- Gender: Male
- Color: Tan/yellow/fawn with white
- Status: On stray hold, available for adoption on 11/13
- Temperament with dogs/cats/kids: Not yet tested; no recommendations yet
- Shelter: Animal Protection League
- Phone: (765) 356-0900
Wilbur is another adorable youngster, and the team is reviewing applications now so he can meet approved adopters once he’s cleared.
👉 Meet Wilbur and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If you’re interested in any of these dogs, please complete an adoption application at inapl.org/adoption-application or call Animal Protection League at (765) 356-0900 to learn more.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.