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🐱 Gentle Anderson Cats Waiting Patiently for Loving Homes
Anderson has some very sweet cats hoping for a cozy home to call their own. All of these kitties are at the Animal Protection League and are looking for someone special to love.
Handsome Black Longhair #49998680
- Breed: Domestic Longhair
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Male
- Color: All black
- Shelter: Animal Protection League
- Phone: (765) 356-0900
A sleek, all-black longhair gentleman with a soft coat and a calm look in his eyes. Adult cats like him often settle in quickly and are past the wild kitten stage.
👉 Meet this longhaired boy and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Handsome Black Longhair #49998683
- Breed: Domestic Longhair
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Male
- Color: All black
- Shelter: Animal Protection League
- Phone: (765) 356-0900
Another beautiful black longhair boy, also an adult. If you love fluffy coats and a classic black cat look, he could be a great match.
👉 Meet this longhaired boy and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Handsome Black Longhair #49998682
- Breed: Domestic Longhair
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Male
- Color: All black
- Shelter: Animal Protection League
- Phone: (765) 356-0900
Yet another striking black longhair adult male. Black cats are often overlooked, but they make wonderful companions.
👉 Meet this longhaired boy and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Black Shorthair #49998681
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Male
- Color: Mostly black
- Shelter: Animal Protection League
- Phone: (765) 356-0900
A sleek, mostly black shorthair adult male with a classic housecat look. Shorthaired cats are easy to groom and great for busy homes.
👉 Meet this shorthair boy and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Boogie
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby (kitten)
- Gender: Female
- Color: Mostly gray/blue
- Shelter: Animal Protection League
- Phone: (765) 356-0900
Boogie is a tiny gray/blue kitten girl, full of that classic baby-cat charm. Kittens need time, play, and patience as they learn about the world.
👉 Meet Boogie and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Halo
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Young
- Gender: Male
- Color: Gray/blue
- Shelter: Animal Protection League
- Phone: (765) 356-0900
Halo is a young gray/blue boy, past the tiniest kitten stage but still youthful and playful. A great age if you want energy without the very baby phase.
👉 Meet Halo and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Laura
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Female
- Color: Mostly gray/blue
- Shelter: Animal Protection League
- Phone: (765) 356-0900
Laura is a lovely gray/blue adult girl. Adult cats often have more settled personalities and may be a good fit for quieter homes.
👉 Meet Laura and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Caroline
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Female
- Color: Mostly gray/blue
- Shelter: Animal Protection League
- Phone: (765) 356-0900
Caroline is another pretty gray/blue adult female. If you like calm, mature cats, she may be worth a visit.
👉 Meet Caroline and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Mary
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Female
- Color: Mostly gray/blue
- Shelter: Animal Protection League
- Phone: (765) 356-0900
Mary is a mostly gray/blue adult girl with a classic, soft look. She could be a wonderful companion for someone wanting a steady friend.
👉 Meet Mary and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Carrie
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Female
- Color: Mostly gray/blue
- Shelter: Animal Protection League
- Phone: (765) 356-0900
Carrie is another sweet gray/blue adult female. She may be a great match if you’re looking for a calm, grown-up cat.
👉 Meet Carrie and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If you’re thinking about adding a cat to your family, please call Animal Protection League at (765) 356-0900 or click through the links above to learn more and start an adoption application. Sharing these kitties with friends and neighbors can also help them find homes faster.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
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