Anderson’s healthcare scene is busy and hiring, from in-home care to emergency services. If you’re ready to help patients close to home, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Altra Homecare Group

Altra Homecare Group Location: Anderson, IN (in-home care)

(in-home care) Type: OTHER

OTHER Pay: $14 – $17/hour , weekly pay

, weekly pay Benefits: Health, dental, vision, overtime and holiday pay, flexible schedule, direct deposit

This role is all about helping clients stay safe and comfortable at home—light housekeeping, bathing help, meal prep, medication reminders, and companionship. Good fit if you’re caring, have CPR, a driver’s license, and like flexible hours.

Employer: GoHealth Urgent Care with Community Health Network

with Location: Central Indiana (serving the Anderson area)

Central Indiana (serving the area) Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

You’ll handle walk-in urgent care for kids and adults—from colds and flu to minor injuries, suturing, splinting, and more. This is for experienced NPs/ PAs with at least 1 year in urgent care or ER, comfortable working independently in a fast-paced setting.

Employer: Ascension St. Vincent

Location: Anderson, IN

Department: Ambulance Ground

Ambulance Ground Type: Part-time, rotating schedule

Pay: Not listed

Not listed Benefits: 403(b) retirement plan, well-being and counseling support

Work on the ambulance team, assessing patients on scene, using emergency equipment, and helping with transport and data collection. You’ll need an Indiana or NREMT EMT credential and BLS, plus a high school diploma (or equivalent experience).

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer often has more openings nearby.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.