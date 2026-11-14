Anderson’s retail scene is busy right now, with solid options whether you like hands-on work or talking with customers all day. Here are a couple of standout roles hiring now.

Employer: Meijer

Meijer Location: Anderson, IN

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Work in a steady grocery setting, cutting and prepping fresh beef and pork while keeping displays looking sharp. Meijer offers weekly pay, flexible scheduling, paid parental leave, education assistance, team member discounts, and growth programs, so it’s a good fit if you want long-term stability and benefits.

Alternate apply link: Same role on Indeed

Employer: Blufox Mobile (Xfinity Preferred Retailer)

Location: Anderson, IN

Type: Full-time

Pay: About $35,000–$65,000+ per year (hourly base + uncapped commission, avg. $18–$35+/hr)

If you like talking with people and want to grow in sales, this role lets you earn uncapped commission selling Xfinity internet, mobile, and home services. You get paid training, medical/dental/vision, 401(k), career development, and clear promotion paths for strong performers.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through and read the full posting—you might spot a shift, benefit, or growth path that makes it worth applying.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.