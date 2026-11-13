Anderson’s healthcare scene is busy and hiring. If you’re ready to care for neighbors close to home, these roles span hands-on nursing to mental health therapy.

Employer: The Waters of Chesterfield

The Waters of Chesterfield Location: Anderson, IN

Type: Full-time & Part-time

Salary: Competitive + bonuses (exact amount not listed)

Flexible shifts, bonuses, and strong benefits (health, dental, vision, 401(k)) make this a solid fit if you’re a CNA who wants steady work and growth. Great if you like long-term care, teamwork, and a supportive, training-focused environment.

Employer: Trilogy Health Services – Bethany Pointe Health Campus

Location: 1707 Bethany Road, Anderson, IN

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed (weekly pay + quarterly increases)

This LPN role mixes direct resident care with supervising CNAs and some light admin work. Perks include weekly pay, quarterly raises, medical/dental/vision from day 30, PTO, paid parental leave, tuition and student loan help, and 401(k) with match.

Employer: Community Health Network

Location: Community Health Pavilion Anderson / Scatterfield, Anderson, IN 46013

Type: Full-time

Shift: Day shift , some evenings; Mon–Thu 8:00 am–6:00 pm, Fri 8:00 am–5:00 pm

, some evenings; Bonus: $7,500 hiring bonus for clinically licensed therapists

for clinically licensed therapists License: LCSW, LMHC, or LMFT (Indiana) required

Work with adults and kids on mental health and substance use, doing assessments, individual/family/group therapy, crisis work, and case management. Good match if you have a master’s, 2+ years’ experience, and want a mix of clinic and community-based care.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—local healthcare employers often have similar roles opening up.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.