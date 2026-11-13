Anderson’s retail scene is busy right now, with national brands hiring at different levels. Good options here if you want steady hours, benefits, and room to grow.

Employer: The Retail Odyssey Company (Advantage Solutions)

The Retail Odyssey Company (Advantage Solutions) Location: Anderson, IN

Type: Full-time

Pay: $14.00/hour

In-store role setting up displays, end caps, and resetting shelves so products look great and are easy to find. No experience needed, training provided, and extra hours may be available; you’ll be on your feet, lifting up to 50 lbs, and visiting local stores.

Employer: 7-Eleven

Location: Anderson, IN

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Train to run a 7-Eleven store, leading the team, handling P&L reports, and making sure customers are taken care of. Comes with benefits like medical, dental, vision, PTO, 401(k), bonuses, and tuition help, plus a strong promote-from-within path.

Employer: 7-Eleven

Location: Anderson, IN

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Front-line store role handling cash, stocking, cleaning, and some food prep, with flexible schedules to fit your life. Good fit if you like talking with customers and want entry-level work that offers training, PTO (if eligible), 401(k), and tuition reimbursement.

If something here looks close to what you want, click through, skim the full posting, and apply while it’s fresh.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.