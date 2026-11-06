🐱 Sweet Anderson Cats Ready for Adoption Into Loving Homes

Anderson has some very sweet cats hoping for a cozy couch and a kind family. Here are a few local kitties who are ready to meet you.

Status: Adoptable cat in Anderson, IN

Adoptable cat in Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Male

Male Color: All black

All black Adoption fee: $0 (listed as no adoption fee)

(listed as no adoption fee) Shelter/Organization: For Adoption By Private Owner (Anderson, IN)

About Loki:

Loki is a social, people-loving cat who enjoys hanging out on the couch with you. He has a fun quirk—he loves drinking from the faucet and checking out what the other cats in the house are doing. If you want a friendly companion who likes to be near his humans and is curious about his surroundings, Loki could be a great match.

👉 Meet Loki and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Status: Adoptable cat in Anderson, IN

Adoptable cat in Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Young

Young Gender: Female

Female Color: Mostly black

Mostly black Shelter: Animal Protection League

Phone: (765) 356-0900

About Stella:

Stella is a young, mostly black Domestic Shorthair cat waiting at Animal Protection League. As a younger cat, she’s likely to enjoy playtime and exploring her new home. If you’re looking for a sleek, beautiful kitty to grow up with your family, Stella may be the one.

👉 Meet Stella and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Status: Adoptable kitten in Anderson, IN

Adoptable kitten in Breed: Siamese

Siamese Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Female

Female Color: Mostly cream/ivory

Mostly cream/ivory Shelter: Animal Protection League

Phone: (765) 356-0900

About Marshmellow:

Marshmellow is a baby Siamese kitten with a soft cream/ivory coat. She’s very young and will need a family ready for kitten energy, gentle guidance, and lots of love. If you’ve been hoping for a Siamese companion to raise from kittenhood, Marshmellow could be a wonderful fit.

👉 Meet Marshmellow and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in or near Anderson, IN, please consider opening your home to one of these wonderful cats. Call the listed shelter or click through to their pages to learn more, schedule a visit, or start an adoption application.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.