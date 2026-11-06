🐶 Loyal Shepherds & Pitties Waiting for Adoption in Anderson, IN

Anderson has some wonderful dogs hoping for a second chance. All of these pups are at the Animal Protection League and are looking for loving homes.

Breed: German Shepherd Dog mix

German Shepherd Dog mix Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Male

Male Color: White with brown/chocolate markings

White with brown/chocolate markings Shelter: Animal Protection League (Anderson, IN)

(Anderson, IN) Phone: (765) 356-0900

Kingston is a handsome adult shepherd mix with striking white and brown coloring. If you love smart, loyal dogs, he could be a great match for you. Contact the shelter to learn more about his temperament, training, and how he does with other pets and kids.

👉 Meet Kingston and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: German Shepherd Dog mix

German Shepherd Dog mix Age: Young

Young Gender: Male

Male Color: Black with brown/red/golden/orange or chestnut

Black with brown/red/golden/orange or chestnut Shelter: Animal Protection League (Anderson, IN)

(Anderson, IN) Phone: (765) 356-0900

Zeus is a younger shepherd mix with classic dark shepherd coloring. If you’re looking for an active companion to grow with your family, Zeus may be the one. Call the shelter to ask about his energy level, training needs, and how he does with other animals.

👉 Meet Zeus and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: American Pit Bull Terrier mix

American Pit Bull Terrier mix Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Male

Male Color: Gray/Blue/Silver/Salt & Pepper

Gray/Blue/Silver/Salt & Pepper Status: On stray hold; available for adoption on 11/7

Behavior notes: New to shelter; not yet temperament tested with dogs, cats, or kids

New to shelter; not yet temperament tested with dogs, cats, or kids Shelter: Animal Protection League (Anderson, IN)

(Anderson, IN) Phone: (765) 356-0900

Louie is a striking blue/gray pittie mix who will be ready for adoption soon. The shelter is already accepting applications while he finishes his stray hold. Since he’s new, they’re still learning about his personality and how he does with other pets and children.

If you’re interested, the shelter asks that you complete an application at inapl.org/adoption-application. Once it’s processed, their team will contact you to set up a meet-and-greet.

👉 Meet Louie and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: American Pit Bull Terrier mix

American Pit Bull Terrier mix Age: Senior

Senior Gender: Male

Male Color: Tan/Yellow/Fawn

Tan/Yellow/Fawn Status: On stray hold; available for adoption on 11/7

Behavior notes: New to shelter; not yet temperament tested with dogs, cats, or kids

New to shelter; not yet temperament tested with dogs, cats, or kids Shelter: Animal Protection League (Anderson, IN)

(Anderson, IN) Phone: (765) 356-0900

Tank is a senior pittie mix with a warm tan coat. He’s currently on stray hold, but applications are being accepted now so he can find a home as soon as he’s cleared. The team is still getting to know him and has not yet completed temperament testing.

To meet Tank, fill out an application at inapl.org/adoption-application. After review, the shelter will reach out to schedule a visit.

👉 Meet Tank and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Name: Not yet assigned (listed as 62017196 )

Not yet assigned (listed as ) Breed: American Pit Bull Terrier mix

American Pit Bull Terrier mix Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Male

Male Color: Gray/Blue/Silver/Salt & Pepper

Gray/Blue/Silver/Salt & Pepper Status: On stray hold; available for adoption on 11/10

Behavior notes: New to shelter; not yet temperament tested with dogs, cats, or kids

New to shelter; not yet temperament tested with dogs, cats, or kids Shelter: Animal Protection League (Anderson, IN)

(Anderson, IN) Phone: (765) 356-0900

This adult male pittie mix, listed under ID 62017196, has a beautiful blue/gray coat. He’s on stray hold until 11/10, but the shelter is already reviewing adoption applications. Temperament testing and more personality details are still to come.

Interested adopters should complete the form at inapl.org/adoption-application. The shelter will contact you once your application is processed.

👉 Meet ID 62017196 and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Name: Not yet assigned (listed as 62018688 )

Not yet assigned (listed as ) Breed: American Pit Bull Terrier mix

American Pit Bull Terrier mix Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Male

Male Color: Brown/Chocolate

Brown/Chocolate Status: On stray hold; available for adoption on 11/10

Behavior notes: New to shelter; not yet temperament tested with dogs, cats, or kids

New to shelter; not yet temperament tested with dogs, cats, or kids Shelter: Animal Protection League (Anderson, IN)

(Anderson, IN) Phone: (765) 356-0900

This brown/chocolate adult pittie mix, ID 62018688, is also on stray hold until 11/10. The shelter is accepting and reviewing applications now, even as they continue to learn more about his behavior and preferences.

To get started, fill out the adoption application at inapl.org/adoption-application. A staff member will follow up to plan a meet-and-greet.

👉 Meet ID 62018688 and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in or near Anderson, IN, please consider opening your home to one of these dogs, or share their profiles with friends and family. Even one share can help them find the loving homes they deserve.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.