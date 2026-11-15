Redding has some wonderful dogs hoping to find their forever families. Each one below is waiting for a safe, loving home and a fresh start.

Breed: Pit Bull Terrier mix

Pit Bull Terrier mix Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Male

Male Color: Gray/Silver/Salt & Pepper with White

Gray/Silver/Salt & Pepper with White Adoption Fee: $75

Shelter: Haven Humane Society

Phone: (530) 241-1653

Smokey is a handsome gray-and-white Pit Bull Terrier mix looking for a new home through Haven Humane Society. As an adult dog, he’s past the tiny puppy stage and ready to settle in with a family who will give him structure, love, and time.

If you’re looking for a solid companion to share your days with, Smokey could be your guy. Call the shelter to learn more about his temperament, training, and what kind of home would be the best fit.

👉 Meet Smokey and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Labrador Retriever mix

Labrador Retriever mix Age: Young

Young Gender: Male

Male Color: Black

Black Adoption Fee: $75

Shelter: Haven Humane Society

Phone: (530) 241-1653

Rowdy is a young black Lab mix with lots of energy and a fun, goofy side.

From his description:

He usually comes when called and pays close attention to his handler.

and to his handler. He has a short attention span and can be easily distracted .

and can be . He has a lot of get up and go and will need plenty of activity.

Rowdy sounds like a great match for an active person or family who enjoys walks, playtime, and training games. If you’re ready to help a smart, energetic dog grow into his best self, Rowdy may be perfect for you.

👉 Meet Rowdy and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Pit Bull Terrier mix

Pit Bull Terrier mix Age: Baby (Puppy)

Baby (Puppy) Gender: Female

Female Color: Brindle with White

Brindle with White Adoption Fee: $135

Shelter: Haven Humane Society

Phone: (530) 241-1653

This sweet brindle-and-white Pit Bull Terrier mix puppy is full of energy and curiosity.

From her description:

She usually comes when called and pays close attention to her handler.

and to her handler. She has a short attention span and is easily distracted .

and is . She has a lot of get up and go and will need plenty of exercise to stay happy.

and will need to stay happy. She’s comfortable around most people and in most places.

If you’re ready for puppy training, playtime, and lots of love, this little girl could grow into a wonderful lifelong friend.

👉 Meet this Pit Bull Terrier puppy and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Golden Retriever / Boxer mix ("Golden Boxer")

Golden Retriever / Boxer mix ("Golden Boxer") Age: Young (about 2 years old)

Young (about 2 years old) Gender: Male

Male Color: White

White Adoption Fee: $50

Listed By: For Adoption By Private Owner (Redding, CA)

River is a 2-year-old "Golden Boxer" with a big heart and big energy.

From his description:

He is a bundle of pure energy .

. A total social butterfly who loves making friends with other dogs .

who . He is an absolute fanatic about his daily walks .

. He has grown up with 4 kids .

. He can sometimes get overwhelmed or anxious when things move too fast.

River sounds like a great fit for an active home that enjoys walks, play, and has time to help him feel secure and calm. Since he’s listed by a private owner, you can learn a lot about his routine and history directly from them.

👉 Meet River and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in or near Redding, CA, please consider visiting Haven Humane Society or contacting River’s owner through his listing. Sharing these dogs with friends, family, or on social media can also help them find loving homes faster.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.